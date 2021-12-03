https://ria.ru/20211203/koronavirus-1761969178.html

South Africa reveals a sharp increase in the incidence of COVID-19 due to the omicron strain

South Africa reveals a sharp increase in the incidence of COVID-19 due to the omicron strain

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. An unprecedented increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus occurred in the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) in a short period of time amid the spread of a new strain of omicron, said Michelle Groom, a researcher at the country’s National Institute for Infectious Diseases. is well transmitted “and can also” elude a nominal answer. ” – “much cooler.” “Now, as we enter the fourth wave with the new option, we can see how the warning (that the strains will spread more easily, but will also be less dangerous). cases increased from 2,465, which was recorded last Thursday, when a new version was reported, to the high rates of yesterday – 11,535 cases, “- Skaz Al Paahla at a briefing. He noted that vaccination against coronavirus is still necessary to combat the new strain. Earlier, the World Health Organization, following an emergency meeting, decided to classify a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa as causing concern. The new strain – B.1.1.529 – has been named by the WHO with the Greek letter omicron. The chairman of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, expressed concern that omicron in its danger could become comparable to the Ebola virus and as infectious as the delta strain, it has already been identified on all continents.

