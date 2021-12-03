https://ria.ru/20211203/koronavirus-1761969178.html
South Africa reveals a sharp increase in the incidence of COVID-19 due to the omicron strain
In South Africa, revealed a sharp increase in the incidence of COVID-19 due to the omicron strain – Russia news today
South Africa reveals a sharp increase in the incidence of COVID-19 due to the omicron strain
An unprecedented increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus occurred in the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) in a short period of time amid the spread of RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
2021-12-03T10: 55
2021-12-03T10: 55
2021-12-03T10: 55
spread of coronavirus
in the world
society
South Africa
WHO
health – society
coronavirus covid-19
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761778450_0:247:2362:1576_1920x0_80_0_0_44b5101569cdec64f26ba21a205ce97e.jpg
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. An unprecedented increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus occurred in the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) in a short period of time amid the spread of a new strain of omicron, said Michelle Groom, a researcher at the country’s National Institute for Infectious Diseases. is well transmitted “and can also” elude a nominal answer. ” – “much cooler.” “Now, as we enter the fourth wave with the new option, we can see how the warning (that the strains will spread more easily, but will also be less dangerous). cases increased from 2,465, which was recorded last Thursday, when a new version was reported, to the high rates of yesterday – 11,535 cases, “- Skaz Al Paahla at a briefing. He noted that vaccination against coronavirus is still necessary to combat the new strain. Earlier, the World Health Organization, following an emergency meeting, decided to classify a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa as causing concern. The new strain – B.1.1.529 – has been named by the WHO with the Greek letter omicron. The chairman of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, expressed concern that omicron in its danger could become comparable to the Ebola virus and as infectious as the delta strain, it has already been identified on all continents.
https://ria.ru/20211203/omikron-1761956616.html
South Africa
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761778450_261-0:2362:1576_1920x0_80_0_0_47fc690d5be045b4a96a6ffb33f6d92a.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, society, south africa, who, health – society, coronavirus covid-19
South Africa reveals a sharp increase in the incidence of COVID-19 due to the omicron strain
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. An unprecedented increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus has occurred in the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) in a short period of time amid the spread of a new strain of omicron, said researcher at the country’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases Michelle Groom.
“We are actually seeing an unprecedented rise in new cases in a very short time span,” Groom said during a health ministry briefing that was broadcast on the agency’s Facebook.
According to preliminary data, the specialist added, the new strain is “fairly well transmitted” and may also “elude a nominal answer.”
“Now, as we enter the fourth wave with the new variant, we can see how the warning (that the strains will spread more easily, but also be less dangerous) is confirmed. The number of cases has increased from 2465, which was recorded last Thursday, when a new version was reported, up to yesterday’s high of 11,535 cases, “Paahla said during the briefing.
He noted that vaccination against coronavirus is still necessary to combat the new strain.
In Sri Lanka, the first case of infection with the omicron strain of coronavirus detected