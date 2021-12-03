South Korea postponed the introduction of tax on profits from trading in cryptocurrencies

20% tax on profits from digital asset transactions in excess of 2.5 million won per year to be levied in the country from January 1, 2023

The South Korean National Assembly approved an amendment to the country’s legislation that postpones the introduction of income tax on cryptocurrency trading by a year, Coindesk Korea reports. According to the publication, a 20 percent tax on profits from trading digital assets in excess of 2.5 million won ($ 2.1 thousand) per year will begin to be levied in South Korea from January 1, 2023.

The plans of the South Korean authorities to introduce taxation for operations with cryptocurrencies became known in July. It was originally planned that the country would begin to levy taxes on profits from trading digital assets from October 1. Then the introduction of taxation was postponed to January 1, 2022.

At the end of November, it became known that the Financial Services Commission of South Korea (FSC) will begin taxing transactions with non-fungible tokens (NFT) from next year. Tokens will be taxed in accordance with the pre-existing taxation rules for virtual assets.

– The bank blocked the account for operations with cryptocurrency. What to do?

– How to pay cryptocurrency tax? Simple instruction

– How to legally mine bitcoins in Russia. detailed instructions

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.