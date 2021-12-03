SPAR supermarket owner detained in Novosibirsk

© Anastasia Kirsanova / vtomske.ru. Vladislav Levchugov (to the left) and Tomsk Governor Sergei Zhvachkin

The general director of the Lama group of companies, which owns the SPAR supermarket chain, Vladislav Levchugov, was detained in Novosibirsk. This was reported by the Tomsk media, citing sources in the security forces. Operational measures may be related to the case of a bribe of the head of the first department for the investigation of particularly important cases of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Tomsk Region, Sergei Arefiev.

The detention of Levchugov was reported by Tomsk.ru with reference to sources in the power structures of Novosibirsk. Taiga’s interlocutor. info from the legal circles of Tomsk noted that it “looks like the truth.”

“Levchugov’s employees, on condition of anonymity, told us that masked people broke into the office,” the newspaper said.

Tg-channel “Honest detective” claims that Levchugov was detained as part of the investigation of a bribery case of the head of the first department for the investigation of especially important cases of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee in the Tomsk region, Sergei Arefiev. It was this silovik who was involved in the case of the mayor of Tomsk Ivan Klein.

The press service of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation also reported on the detention of a high-ranking security official and intermediary in transferring a bribe, but the name of Levchugov was not mentioned in the agency’s message.

“In the proceedings of the department headed by Arefyev there was a criminal case on the fact of tax evasion by the management of one of the local companies. Wanting to receive a bribe for its termination, Arefiev found an intermediary who brought the specified information to the founder of the legal entity. In addition, Arefyev met directly with the executive director of the company and demanded that a bribe be transferred to him on an especially large scale, ”the department said.

The mediator, and then Arefiev, was detained on December 2, and now all investigative actions are being carried out in relation to them. The investigation intends to apply for their detention.

“Honest detective” claims that the amount of the bribe is “decent for Tomsk”, “you can buy a three-room apartment in the center.”

Taiga.info was unable to confirm the detention of Levchugov through its channels in Novosibirsk.

Tomsk GK Lama in 2021 bought the Siberian Giant holding of Alexander Mantsurov in Novosibirsk, which managed the Gorozhanka, Megas and Gigant chains (32 stores in total). These stores began to open under new brands – SPAR Hypermarkets and Good Choice supermarkets. In 2021, the Lama chain entered Novosibirsk, opening its stores.

Earlier, Tomsk residents reported that in 2021 they are ready to invest more than 2 billion rubles in the development of a network in two cities.