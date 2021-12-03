“Spencer”: Diana and a little nervous

Scary Christmas tale with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

The cordon, the marching soldiers, numbered outfits, dishes and feelings, barbed wire instead of garlands and the obligatory weighing upon check-in – this is not George Orwell’s dystopia, but an ordinary Christmas at the mother-in-law … If she is the Queen of Great Britain. In this scary Christmas haunted fairy tale, Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana will be able to defeat twilight and escape from royal captivity. But the miracle will not happen anyway.

The Chilean director from a family of politicians Pablo Larrain, famous for films about the Pinochet regime, confirms the idea of ​​Faina Ranevskaya with his latest works: “Beauty is a terrible force”… His paintings are akin to richly illustrated publications, where it is sometimes difficult to hear a living breath behind retouching and color correction. Like Natalie Portman in “Jackie” about Jacqueline Kennedy, Stewart in “Spencer” managed to overcome the posthumous make-up of stereotypes and reveal from the screen not a common name, but a woman’s fate in unfeminine circumstances.

This is not just another biopic, but an attempt at artistic comprehension of three difficult days in a woman’s life – days of chills, bulimia and psychosis, which confirmed that a break with her husband is inevitable. For Larrain, Diana, as ironic as it may sound, is a victim of diktat: traditions, rituals, imaginary good manners, the British “hard upper lip” and all the same deceptive, draping darkness, beauty that does not save the world, but only gives it funeral solemnity.

“Beauty is useless. Beauty is only a dress “- she says, and Larrain brings Diana’s fashion show in her most famous outfits to the movie. Only in macabre dance with flickering clothes, faces, flashes of memory and you can warm yourself in this cold Dickensian house.

Lost on her way to the Sandringham estate, Diana nervously searches for signs. In the film, they are scattered with large pearls (akin to the necklace that Charles gave her and her rival): from a sinister dead bird to a pheasant hunt and a finale with chicken wings from fast food. Here, every minute they snatch a close-up of something that must certainly be noticed, and hold pauses after remarks for meaningfulness. In this picture, where everything is straightened and illuminated by signal lights, beyond which one cannot get out, both Diana and the audience feel walled up.

The chef in the film “motivates” the staff with a line from Henry V: “Let us rush, friends, into the breach, or we will fill up the whole gap with our corpses!”, And Diana’s thoughts are occupied by a book thrown to her, a hint about the wife of Henry VIII, her fourteen-uncle great-grandmother Anne Boleyn, whom her traitorous husband accused of treason and sent to the chopping block.

Anna’s ghost now and then appears in front of her, predicting that if not under the executioner’s ax, then under the yoke of the “black watch” (excellent work of Timothy Spall), reading her thoughts and feelings, she will also lose her head. In the moment of the highest despair, a step away from the abyss, Diana will whisper lines from the poem attributed to Boleyn “O death, let me sleep.”

This duality is the find of the film, where the key characters have two faces – one for portraits on banknotes, the other for a mirror. And portraits gradually absorb faces.