St. Petersburg branch of United Russia will be headed by deputy Sergei Boyarsky – Politics – News of St. Petersburg

In the St. Petersburg “United Russia” – a new secretary. Ex-speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the city Vyacheslav Makarov will be replaced by State Duma deputy Sergei Boyarsky. He confirmed this information to Fontanka on December 3.
“Yes, indeed, I was offered to temporarily head the department. If I justify the confidence, then at the conference, which is to be held in St. Petersburg before February, I can be approved for this post without the prefix of the interim, ”he said.
According to Boyarsky, Vyacheslav Makarov now holds a responsible post of the first deputy head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma.
Note that the “United Russia” on the eve of the party congress changed the secretaries of party organizations in other regions. In the Leningrad Region, this post was taken by Governor Alexander Drozdenko.
Ex-speaker of the St. Petersburg parliament, Vyacheslav Makarov, in the spring intended to try his hand at the elections to the Legislative Assembly again. However, neither the party nor the St. Petersburg administration supported him in this. As a result, Makarov had to withdraw an application for participation in the party primaries in the ZakS.
Before sending Vyacheslav Makarov to the State Duma from the post of speaker of the city parliament, Secretary of the General Council of United Russia Andrei Turchak said that he would retain his leadership of the party.