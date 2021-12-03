St. Petersburg branch of United Russia will be headed by deputy Sergei Boyarsky – Politics – News of St. Petersburg

In the St. Petersburg “United Russia” – a new secretary. Ex-speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the city Vyacheslav Makarov will be replaced by State Duma deputy Sergei Boyarsky. He confirmed this information to Fontanka on December 3.

“Yes, indeed, I was offered to temporarily head the department. If I justify the confidence, then at the conference, which is to be held in St. Petersburg before February, I can be approved for this post without the prefix of the interim, ”he said.

According to Boyarsky, Vyacheslav Makarov now holds a responsible post of the first deputy head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma.