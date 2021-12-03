Steven Spielberg said he is working on several westerns

In one of the new interviews, director Steven Spielberg spoke about one genre in which he has not yet worked – this is Western.

The director of the horror film Jaws, the drama Schindler’s List, the military epic Saving Private Ryan and the upcoming musical West Side Story also clarified that he is currently developing several Westerns, but he does not know which of the scripts will be filmed first.

“I’ve been asked this question for 40 years or more, and I’ve always said that musical is the only genre I haven’t filmed. What I’ve always forgotten to say and never touched before is Western. And who knows, maybe one day I will have to put on spurs, ”Spielberg intrigues.

The director’s next film will be the autobiographical drama The Fablemans about Spielberg’s childhood and adolescence in Arizona. Filming of the tape with Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen has already ended, and the premiere will take place next year.

Spielberg recently partnered with Netflix, which means a close collaboration between the director and the streaming giant for both production and directing projects.

West Side Story will be released in Russia on December 9th.