Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Trailer Released

2021-09-16

MOSCOW, September 16 – RIA Novosti. The trailer for the film “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg has been released, according to Screen Rant. The film is based on the legendary musical by Leonard Bernstein. It tells the story of a feud between two New York gangs. The “Rockets” grouping consists of the descendants of white emigrants. Puerto Ricans call themselves “Sharks”. Tony, a former member of the Rockets, was played by Ansel Elgort. His character falls in love with Maria, the sister of the “Sharks” leader, portrayed by Rachel Zegler. West Side Story debuted on the Broadway stage in 1957. Four years later, the film version of the musical was released. The project was directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise. The painting was nominated in 11 Oscar categories in 1962 and received ten coveted statuettes. Spielberg’s “West Side Story” teaser premiered at the 93rd Academy Awards in April. The trailer released today shows more details. For example, it depicts Maria’s family and how the girl’s relatives reacted to her romance with Tony. The film will be released in Russia on December 9, 2021.

