Sweet Couple: See Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s Rare Outlet

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson are one of the most secretive couples in Hollywood. The lovers have been dating since 2017, but have never been published together. Yes, and their joint pictures over these four years can be counted on one hand. Therefore, we were pleasantly surprised when we saw new photos of Chris and Dakota.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

The couple were spotted in London where Coldplay performed as part of the launch tour for their new Music of the Spheres album. Dakota was present at the concert, and Chris suddenly confessed his love to her right from the stage! “This is a song about my universe, and it’s here today. Thank you baby, ”Chris said, pointing to the VIP box where Dakota was.

After the concert, the couple went on a date. On the same day, Dakota was at the BFI London Film Festival, where she presented a new film with her participation, “An Unknown Daughter”. The actress chose an elegant Gucci dress, gold-colored Gianvito Rossi sandals and diamond Messika earrings. In the same outfit, Dakota went on a date, throwing a jacket over her shoulders, carefully proposed by Chris.

Dakota Johnson at the BFI Film Festival

Recall that the romance of 32-year-old Johnson and 44-year-old Martin was first talked about in 2017, when the actress was spotted at a Coldplay concert in Buenos Aires. Since then, the stars have got paired tattoos, in addition, Dakota has repeatedly accompanied Chris to his concerts and took part in the creation of Coldplay’s video for the song Cry, Cry, Cry. In 2019, the lovers went their separate ways for a short time; according to rumors, Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow helped them to improve relations.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson in Spain

“I love her. I understand that this may seem strange, because it does not fit into generally accepted traditions, – said Paltrow in an interview. “But it really is – I love Dakota.”

Martin and Paltrow broke up in 2014 after ten years of marriage. The ex-spouses parted on a friendly note and together are raising 17-year-old daughter Apple and 15-year-old son Moses. Shortly after her divorce from Martin, Gwyneth began dating screenwriter and producer Brad Falchuk, creator of American Horror Story and Scream Queens. They got married in 2018. Rumor has it that Johnson and Martin are also planning to get married in the near future.

Photo: Legion-Media, Getty Images