https://ria.ru/20211203/kabul-1761985400.html

Taliban leader * ordered action to ensure women’s rights

Taliban leader * ordered to take measures to ensure women’s rights – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

Taliban leader * ordered action to ensure women’s rights

The leader of the Taliban movement * Haybatullah Akhundzada issued a decree according to which a woman is not property in Afghanistan and cannot be forcibly extradited … RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

2021-12-03T12: 06

2021-12-03T12: 06

2021-12-03T12: 06

in the world

kabul (city)

UN

Taliban

Afghanistan

haybatulla akhundzada

mohammad hasan akhund

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/11/1746068970_0 0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_5c03190f4b52972a5ea8a3e6010f7ae7.jpg

KABUL, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Taliban leader * Khaybatullah Akhundzada issued a decree stating that a woman is not property in Afghanistan and cannot be forced into marriage. Akhundzada ordered organizations, theologians and elders to “take serious action” to ensure women’s rights. According to the decree, marriage requires the consent of the woman, and no one can force the marriage “by coercion or pressure.” her relatives. ” The right of widows to decide whether to marry or not, “and / or to determine / choose their own future,” is recognized. Widows are endowed with inheritance rights and a fixed share in the property of the husband, children, father and other relatives. The decree also regulates cases of polygamy: husbands are obliged to “grant rights to all women in accordance with Sharia law.” Now departments, the Supreme Court and local authorities must inform residents about women’s rights. The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs, in particular, is instructed to facilitate preaching. Theologians should note that “oppression of women and denial of their rights will cause discontent and anger of Allah, torment.” In early August, the Taliban intensified their offensive against the government forces of Afghanistan, entered Kabul on August 15 and declared the next day that the war was over. The last two weeks of August from the Kabul airport, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who was in charge of foreign policy during the first rule of the Taliban. * * The organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

https://ria.ru/20211202/afganistan-1761751237.html

https://ria.ru/20211201/kabul-1761723125.html

kabul (city)

Afghanistan

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/11/1746068970_192 0:2923:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f8e855dd36ddf2d73dd7d8b9464ddb6c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, kabul (city), un, taliban, afghanistan, haybatullah akhundzad, mohammad hasan akhund