Tariffs are picking up speed – Newspaper Kommersant No. 220 (7182) from 03.12.2021

The government approved the financial plan and investment program of Russian Railways, taking the side of the monopoly in its discussions with shippers on an accelerated increase in freight rates. The final indexation of the tariff will be 6.8% in 2022 and more than 6% in subsequent years. Point tariff changes will also be adopted, due to which the actual growth in 2022 will be at the level of 7.7%. At the same time, the investment program of JSC Russian Railways was approved in the originally proposed volume – over 1 trillion rubles. per year in the next three years. Russian Railways customers are outraged by the additional indexation. Experts believe that shippers will cope with rising prices in 2022, but perhaps not in subsequent years.

On December 2, the government approved the financial plan and investment program of Russian Railways for 2022–2024, satisfying almost all tariff requests of the monopoly. According to the draft protocol that Kommersant saw, the FAS was instructed to submit to the government decisions within three days that ensure:

indexation of the freight tariff by 5.8% (instead of the previously provided 4.3%),

an increase in the overhaul markup by 1% in 2022 and by 2% in 2023 and 2024,

as well as the re-indexation of the tariff for containers and anthracite and the abolition of the privilege for innovative cars for empty mileage, replacing it with a discount in the loaded one.

In his opening remarks to the government meeting, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that it is ready to support an unprecedented amount of investment in railways: “Next year, it will be over 1 trillion rubles. More than 3 trillion rubles will be invested within three years. This is the first time such funds are allocated for these purposes. ” The total investment of Russian Railways, as Kommersant wrote on September 13, will amount to 1.02 trillion rubles. in 2022, 1.14 trillion rubles. in 2023 and 1.1 trillion rubles. in 2024. The total tariff indexation is expected at 6.8% in 2022, and in 2023-2024 it will amount to 6.6% and 6.1%, respectively, while maintaining current inflationary expectations. An additional premium will be introduced to the tariff for overhaul – 1 percentage point in 2022 and 2 percentage points in 2023-2024, giving the monopoly about 164 billion rubles. new arrivals. The parameters are the same as in the earlier versions of the documents (see Kommersant dated October 28): Kommersant wrote about indexation at a rate of 7.7% for 2022, but point tariff measures were also taken into account (without them – 5.8 % indexation plus 1% markup for overhaul).

The interlocutors of Kommersant in the government explain the accelerated growth of the freight tariff by the need to cover the deficit in the investment program of Russian Railways.

It arose due to the growth of the planned average annual inflation, which in fact in the current year should amount to 7.4%, and the rise in prices in industry, which, even without taking into account the fuel and energy complex, amounted to 14.8% against the plan of 3.3%. The rise in prices for construction materials was especially sensitive under the influence of the rise in metal prices from the third quarter of 2020: the growth in the cost of production of the metallurgical complex amounted to 15–48%.

The most important part of the investment program is repairs (over 1 trillion rubles). According to Kommersant’s data, Russian Railways plans to invest 723.3 billion rubles in three years. in bringing the objects of the track complex to the regulatory requirements, updating artificial structures, power supply devices, automation and telemechanics. In general, 14.8 thousand km of track should be repaired, which will stop the increase in the length of roads with overdue repairs. More than 900 km of the overhead line will also be reconstructed.

As part of the approved investment program, it is planned to increase container traffic to 1.66 million TEU by 2024, the passenger traffic of the Central Transport Hub – to 824.5 million people, the carrying capacity on the BAM and Transsib – to 180 million tons, on the approaches to the ports of the south and north west – up to 125.1 million and 145.6 million tons, respectively.

The head of Infoline-Analytics, Mikhail Burmistrov, considers it a serious success for Russian Railways to agree on targeted tariff measures. In his opinion, coal miners with their own innovation park, such as SUEK and Kuzbassrazrezugol, will suffer the most as a result.

Kommersant’s source among the shippers calls the decision “a violation of long-term agreements with the market.”

“Firstly, the current tariff indexation formula already provides for taking into account changes in actual inflation,” he explains, “that is, we would have received an increased indexation for 2023 due to an increase in inflation in 2021. Secondly, Russian Railways has a large reserve for optimization, as evidenced by the profit in the first half of 2021 and the fact that less than 50% of the planned investments are being mastered. ” In particular, the Kommersant source notes, according to the projects for the development of approaches to the ports of the Azov-Black Sea basin and the North-West, cash execution for the fall is just over 1%, for the Eastern landfill from 132 billion rubles. this year 44.8 billion rubles will not be spent. Shippers already pay a 2% markup for overhaul, which “was supposed to be temporary and brings Russian Railways annually more than 40 billion rubles,” he emphasizes.

In general, Mikhail Burmistrov believes that the government’s acceptance of the proposals of Russian Railways on the investment program means that the authorities considered this indexation balanced for the economy of the shippers. According to the expert, this conclusion is likely to be correct for 2022, however, subsequent years may not be so successful if the price situation for export cargo deteriorates.

Natalia Skorlygina