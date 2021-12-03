Taxi aggregator leaves for Hong Kong. Chinese papers are down!

Chinese papers failed on Friday. Regulatory risks on the agenda.

On the eve, Didi Global, a taxi aggregator from China, announced that it plans to delist ADR from the New York Stock Exchange in the near future and place securities in Hong Kong. The company’s IPO took place in June and was quite large – it was estimated at $ 4.4 billion. Since then, ADRs have lost about 60%. Didi shares are down 16% on Friday.

Cause: regulatory behavior. The Chinese authorities have attempted to restrict the IPO of Chinese companies, especially those with a large amount of personal user data. After the IPO, regulators banned registration of new users on the Didi app.

Last week, Bloomberg News reported that the PRC authorities asked the company to delist securities from the NYSE due to fears that the company could lose personal data of users. In addition, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) implements measures against that do not meet the audit requirements of US accounting standards.

The message from Didi Global has increased the overall Chinese risks.

Reaction of high-tech ADR of China: Alibaba and Weibo lost about 7%, Baidu and JD.com about 9%. It is likely that this is a situational reaction. Long-term outlook on Chinese securities is moderately positive, medium-term – cautious.

Dynamics of ADR Didi Global since IPO



BCS World of investments