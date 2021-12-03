Telephone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

A number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda were considered, including practical aspects of cooperation in the energy and agricultural sectors. It was agreed to instruct the relevant departments to actively engage in the preparation of the next session of the Cooperation Council of the highest level, which could be held early next year.

At the request of the President of Turkey, Vladimir Putin informed about the main results of the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 26 in Sochi, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the signing of the Statement on Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, 2020. It is important that during the talks the readiness of Baku and Yerevan to interact in the context of ensuring stability in the region was confirmed, as well as to create mechanisms for delimitation and demarcation of the border between the two states. In addition, a disposition was shown to resolve practical issues of restoring trade, economic and transport ties.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan Recep TayyipPresident of the Republic of Turkey noting the importance of the mediating role of the Russian Federation, spoke in favor of further coordination of efforts, including using the capabilities of the Russian-Turkish center to control the ceasefire and all hostilities in the conflict zone.

They also expressed mutual satisfaction with the level of interaction in order to stabilize the situation and establish the peace process in Syria. The military of the two countries will continue to work together in the Idlib de-escalation zone and in Trans-Euphrates.

As for the situation in Libya, the emphasis was placed on the lack of alternatives to a political and diplomatic settlement mediated by the UN. They expressed hope for the successful holding of the national elections scheduled for December 24, 2021, which should contribute to the restoration of Libyan statehood and territorial integrity.

When discussing the problems of the intra-Ukrainian crisis, they noted the importance of full and unswerving compliance with the 2015 Minsk Package of Measures and other agreements, including in the “Normandy format”.

The Russian President drew attention to the fact that Kiev is continuing its destructive line aimed at disrupting the Minsk agreements. This is evidenced by the provocative activity of the armed forces of Ukraine in the conflict zone, including the use of unmanned attack vehicles “Bayraktar”. The need was emphasized for Kiev to abandon any attempts to forcefully influence the Donbass.

It was agreed on further personal contacts.