Tesak posthumously charged with murder – RBK

Maxim Martsinkevich will be tried posthumously, the lawyer of his family said. In the UK reported that Tesak is accused of at least three murders

Maxim Martsinkevich

(Photo: Ramil Sitdikov / RIA Novosti)



Nationalist Maksim Martsinkevich (Tesak) has been posthumously charged with murder, lawyer Alexei Mikhalchik told TASS. He represents the interests of Sergei Martsinkevich’s father.

According to the lawyer, Sergei Martsinkevich became the representative of his son. On Thursday, December 2, he was summoned to the Investigative Committee and told that his son had become accused of at least three murders. “He was asked to sign an agreement to terminate the criminal case on non-rehabilitating grounds, that is, in connection with the death of a person subject to criminal responsibility. My client categorically refused this, ”Mikhalchikh said.

The lawyer said that the accusations were based on the confession that Tesak wrote in the Krasnoyarsk colony shortly before his death. “We believe they were written under torture. Moreover, after the death of Maxim, a note was found in his mouth, where he stated that he incriminated himself under the influence of torture, ”the lawyer said.

Kommersant learned about 9 Tesak’s confessions in the case of a series of murders



According to Mikhalchik, Martsinkevich Sr. is confident in his son’s innocence and expects to draw attention to the circumstances of Tesak’s death with the help of the trial in his case. “Father’s consent would mean admitting that Maxim really committed these murders,” he told RIA Novosti. Upon completion of the investigation, the criminal case will be sent to the court, it will be considered in absentia and posthumously, the lawyer added.