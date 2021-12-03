The amount of debt of Ukrainian companies on loans to Russia has been named – Gazeta.Ru

The National Bank of Ukraine said that the total external debt of the private sector of Ukraine to external creditors in the first half of the year amounted to $ 43 billion, of which 1.1 billion falls on debt to Russia. This was reported on the NBU website.

According to the National Bank, most of all private enterprises of Ukraine borrowed from Cyprus. The companies owe them about $ 20.9 billion. The United Kingdom is in second place in terms of debt to external creditors. The debt of private enterprises to the United Kingdom amounted to $ 5.4 billion. The Netherlands is in third place, Ukrainian companies owe them $ 2.3 billion on loans.

Private enterprises of Ukraine owe Russia $ 1.1 billion.The total amount of external debt of the Ukrainian private sector in the first six months of 2021 amounted to $ 43 billion.

Earlier it became known that despite the fact that Ukraine has not yet repaid its debt on Eurobonds for $ 3 billion, which were acquired by the National Wealth Fund (NWF) of Russia, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) does not care approved extension of the lending program for Ukraine until June 2022.