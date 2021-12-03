The Belarusian authorities will intensify repressions against their own population in connection with the new sanctions – News – Echo of Moscow, 02.12.2021

The Belarusian authorities will intensify repression against their own population and threats towards the West in connection with the new sanctions. This was announced by the Belarusian political scientist Valery Karbalevich on the air of the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

“The reaction of the Belarusian authorities is the intensification of repressions against the Belarusian society and a sharp militarized rhetoric towards the West. Lukashenka threatens the West with war, threatens with the emergence of nuclear weapons, the threat of migrants, Lukashenka threatens that the migrants will have weapons. Here is the reaction of the Belarusian side to these sanctions, I have not yet heard a new reaction. Increasing tension, creating an atmosphere of a besieged fortress, turning all Western countries into enemies – this scheme will be implemented, ”he said.

V. Karbalevich noted that the new sanctions will be able to affect the Belarusian economy only after a few months. The political scientist also added that the Belarusian authorities are trying to get away from the sanctions.

“During this time, the Belarusian authorities and business entities have made a lot of efforts to get away from the sanctions. Those oligarchs against whom the sanctions were imposed transferred their assets to children and other people. Some firms and enterprises have changed their names. As far as the West will closely follow these circumvention schemes, will it suppress or close its eyes. It is unclear to what extent Russia is ready to fit in and support Belarus in this conflict with the West, whether Russian firms are ready to help supply goods through Russian ports, whether there are opportunities there, ”he concluded.

The United States and the European Union have introduced new sanctions against Belarus. The sanctions concern the Belarusian state debt, 20 people and 12 companies, in particular the Belavia company and the president’s son Alexander Lukashenko.