The best diets of Hollywood stars: Nicole Kidman’s diet

Nicole Kidman is a dedicated fan of the anti-aging diet, which is based on the consumption of exclusively fresh, healthy and organic foods. This diet combines healthy carbs, fats, and lean proteins to make you feel full all day. The principles of this diet are based on reducing fat intake and avoiding processed foods such as marshmallows or salad dressings.

Tosca Reno, the author of the method, lost 60 pounds (27 kg) while on various diets, during which she experienced for herself what really worked and what did not. The Eat – Clean Diet builds on Tosca’s key finding that you can lose weight by eating enough food as long as it is healthy. In addition, it was Tosca that made bee pollen and flax essential ingredients of the modern diet.

For people who choose this diet, many foods, such as sugar and premium flour, become illegal. However, Tosca does not call for completely abandoning carbohydrates or sugars. She believes that you need to eat a little 5-7 times a day and then you will definitely not feel hungry. Eating small meals often increases your metabolic rate and gives you a huge boost of energy. Fans of this diet also notice that they spend less time sleeping. Diet also helps to remove excess fluid from the body.

In Tosca’s book, Pure Food, you can find recipes for delicious and healthy dishes such as fish and vegetables baked in parchment or fried chicken. However, to prepare them, you will need a lot of time and a thorough revision of your refrigerator. The Eat Clean Diet is fairly straightforward, but more suited to the more experienced dieter – avoiding enough foods can seem daunting to absolute beginners. Those people who have already tried more than one diet on themselves will find that many of the tips presented in the book are already familiar to them. However, Tosca uses them more intelligently, which will help you shed those extra pounds.

Advantages

You will forever forget about the feeling of hunger, eating 5-7 times a day, and you will feel that your body is cleansed and lighter. Many professional athletes use this diet for extra energy, and also because of its ability to make a slender person even slimmer. The Tosca diet can become your lifestyle and make you healthier and more beautiful.

Disadvantages of diet

Most of the products Tosca recommends are organic and therefore expensive. In addition, you will need to conduct a complete overhaul of your refrigerator. Cooking food 5-7 times a day or in advance is exhausting, so you need to be an experienced housewife and have enough time to devote to planning your daily diet. You will have to forget about cafes and restaurants, as the dishes in these establishments are not always healthy.