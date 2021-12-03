https://ria.ru/20211203/litsenziya-1761954984.html

The Central Bank took away the license from a large insurer

The Central Bank revoked the license from ASKO-Insurance – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

The Central Bank took away the license from a large insurer

The Central Bank revoked the license from PJSC ASKO-Insurance and appointed a temporary administration in the company, according to the regulator’s website. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The Central Bank revoked the license from PJSC “ASKO-Insurance” and appointed a temporary administration in the company, according to the regulator’s website. deposits. So far, the managers have been appointed for six months. PJSC “ASKO-Insurance” was founded in 1990 and is a member of the Russian Union of Auto Insurers. The number of clients is nearly three million. According to the Central Bank for the first half of the year, the company was in 22nd place in Russia in terms of contributions. At the beginning of November, the Expert RA rating agency downgraded its rating to ruB-, also due to violation of regulatory requirements for the ratio of equity and assumed obligations. As of September 30, the ratio was 0.25, which the agency considered a significant regulatory risk.

Russia

2021

