The chief of police in Rostokino was detained in the case of the sale of posts – RBK

A case of fraud and mediation in bribes worth 84.6 million rubles was opened against the head of the police department. A police colonel is suspected of a crime that he allegedly committed while not working for the Interior Ministry

Photo: Vladislav Shatilo / RBK



On Wednesday, December 1, the Main Investigative Directorate of the TFR in Moscow opened a criminal case against the head of the police department in the Rostokino metropolitan area, Colonel Igor Gotsulyak, on the fact of fraud and mediation in a bribe worth 84.6 million rubles. (part 4 of article 159 of the Criminal Code; part 4 of article 291.1 of the Criminal Code). A source close to the Investigative Committee told RBC about this, the information was confirmed by a source in the territorial police department. The interlocutors said that on Thursday, December 2, Colonel Gotsulyak was detained.

RBC sent a request to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Moscow and to the press service of the TFR.

A criminal case was opened against Igor Gotsulyak and other unidentified persons based on materials from the FSB, a source said. He also noted that the colonel and several civilians are suspected of having received 84.6 million rubles from a man in March and April 2019. for assistance in appointing the head or deputy head of the department of the Federal Tax Service for the Samara region.

It is known that at the time of the commission of this crime, Gotsulyak did not serve in the internal affairs bodies. “From 2017 to 2021, he was not in the police service,” the source said.

The website of the weekly newspaper Petrovka 38 says that Colonel Igor Gotsulyak was appointed head of the police department for the Rostokino district on November 10 this year.

Later, the press service of the Moscow Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told RBC that the leadership of the Directorate of Internal Affairs for the northeast of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the city of Moscow ordered an official check aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident.