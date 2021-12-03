https://ria.ru/20211204/arest-1762134613.html
The chief of police of the Rostokino district was arrested in Moscow
The Presnensky Court of Moscow has arrested Colonel Igor Gotsulyak, head of the police department in the Rostokino metropolitan area, the court told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021
MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The Presnensky Court of Moscow has arrested the head of the police department for the Rostokino metropolitan area, Colonel Igor Gotsulyak, RIA Novosti was told in court. According to the court, he is charged with part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (large-scale fraud). filed a case against the head of the police department in the Rostokino metropolitan area, Colonel Igor Gotsulyak for fraud and mediation in a bribe in the amount of 84.6 million rubles. He assisted in the appointment of the head or deputy head of the Federal Tax Service in the Samara region. According to the newspaper, on December 2, Colonel Gotsulyak was detained.
