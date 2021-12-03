the court arrested Kirill Suslov in the case of treason – RT in Russian

Citizen of the Russian Federation Kirill Suslov by the decision of the Lefortovo court in Moscow was placed under arrest for two months, until January 29, 2022. Prior to that, the man was detained by the FSB, he was charged under the article “High treason”. The sanction for it provides for up to 20 years in prison. It is noted that the case materials are classified and not subject to disclosure. The press service of the court indicated that at the time of his arrest Suslov was unemployed.

On Friday, December 3, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow arrested a Russian in a criminal case of “high treason.”

“By the decision of the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow dated November 29, 2021 in relation to Kirill Andreevich Suslov, accused of committing a crime under Art. 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of detention for two months, that is, until January 29, 2022, ”the court’s press service said.

The court order on the arrest came into force. Details of the criminal proceedings are not provided, since the case materials are classified and not subject to disclosure.

Kirill Suslov under the article “Treason” faces from 12 to 20 years in prison.

A source in law enforcement agencies also clarified that the man was detained by officers of the Federal Security Service of Russia.

“The FSB investigators detained the Russian citizen KA Suslov and petitioned the Lefortovo court to arrest him,” he said.

In turn, RIA Novosti, citing the press service of the court, clarified that at the time of the arrest the man was unemployed.

Treason cases

On November 10, the FSB of Russia announced the arrest of a resident of Yalta for espionage activities in the interests of the Security Service of Ukraine. According to the department, in the period from 2017 to 2018, on the instructions of the SBU, he collected and transmitted information constituting state secrets, including about FSB employees.

A criminal case has been initiated against him under the article “High treason in the form of espionage,” he faces up to 20 years in prison. According to media reports, we are talking about the former deputy of the Yalta City Council of the second convocation Yuri Lomenko. From May 2017 to October 2021, the Crimean regional public organization “National and Cultural Autonomy” Ukrainians of Crimea “was registered on it.

The Yalta City Court chose the detainee as a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of two months.

On September 28, searches were carried out at the Moscow headquarters of Group-IB, one of the leading developers of solutions for detecting and preventing cyber attacks, detecting fraud, investigating high-tech crimes and protecting intellectual property on the network.

The next day, the court arrested for two months the founder of Group-IB, Ilya Sachkov, suspected of high treason. Subsequently, his arrest was extended until February 28, 2022.

He does not admit his guilt in the above crime, said his lawyer Dmitry Dikhtyar. He also pointed out that the criminal prosecution of his client was not connected with Group-IB.

“The company continues to work, Ilya asked to convey that the employees did not lose heart and continue their activities,” said the lawyer.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov also pointed out that the Sachkov case has nothing to do with the business and investment climate.

Another treason case is being conducted against Ivan Safronov, an advisor to the head of Roscosmos, a former correspondent for Kommersant and Vedomosti, who was detained in July 2020. On November 1, it became known that the FSB had completed an investigation into this production.

“Before completing the investigation of the case, Safronov was charged with a new, final charge. In addition to the episode with the transfer of information to a representative of the Czech intelligence, another one appeared: according to the investigation, in December 2015, Safronov conveyed to the political scientist Demuri Voronin some information about the activities of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria, which he, in turn, forwarded to representatives of the University of Zurich in Switzerland and the BND of Germany “, – said RIA Novosti lawyer Ivan Pavlov.

Dmitry Talantov, another lawyer representing Safronov’s interests, stressed in a conversation with TASS that his client “completely denies guilt on the charges against him.”

In early November, Safronov spent three days in a punishment cell for trying to set up a room television antenna. As the executive secretary of the POC Alexei Melnikov told RT, the adviser to the head of Roscosmos and his neighbor, after returning from the punishment cell, managed to get the TV antenna working “within the rules.”

“I spent three days in the punishment cell itself, read a lot, in particular, Game of Thrones. There is no TV, nothing distracts, but I never thought that I would hate the music of Grieg and Prokofiev, because they turn on the Orpheus radio station almost all the time. The news of the Mayak radio station includes briefly in the morning and in the evening, “Melnikov quoted Safronov as saying.