The court arrested the Tomsk businessman Levchugov for 2 months in the case of transferring a bribe

Moscow courts of general jurisdiction

The Basmanny Court of Moscow on Friday chose a measure of restraint for the well-known businessman Vladislav Levchugov, accused of mediating in the transfer of a bribe to the Tomsk investigator Sergei Arefiev. Levuchgov was detained for 2 months.

We will remind, on the eve of the RF IC announced the initiation of a criminal case against the head of the department of the Tomsk Investigation Directorate Sergei Arefiev. According to the investigation, in the proceedings of the investigator of the department headed by Arefiev, there was a criminal case on tax evasion by the management of a Tomsk company. Arefiev planned to receive a bribe for its termination, he found an intermediary. The founder of the company informed law enforcement officers about the actions of Arefiev and his intermediary. On December 2, the mediator and Arefiev were detained while transferring a bribe.

After a while, a large number of media outlets and sources reported that Tomsk businessman Vladislav Levchugov became an intermediary in the transfer of the bribe. Sources said the businessman was detained.

Levchugova and Arefiev on Friday, December 3, were convoyed to Moscow. Today, in the Basmanny District Court of Moscow, a meeting was held to select a preventive measure for the detainees.

The investigation petitioned the court to impose a preventive measure on Levchugov in the form of detention. The Basmanny Court decided to arrest Vladislav Levchugov for two months.

“On December 3, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow granted the investigator’s petition to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention against Vladislav Viktorovich Levchugov until February 2, 2022,” according to the Moscow courts of general jurisdiction.

The Basmanny court clarified that the defense had petitioned for a preventive measure not related to detention against Levchugov. The court refused to satisfy the petition.

Levchugov is accused of committing a crime under part 4 of article 291.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (mediation in bribery).

The head of the department of the Tomsk Investigation Department Sergei Arefiev, accused of taking a bribe, was also taken into custody.