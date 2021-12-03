The court refused to change the measure of restraint for the deputy Artyom Samsonov

On Friday, December 3, the Primorsky Regional Court completed the consideration of the appeal of the defense against the arrest of the deputy of the Legislative Assembly Artyom Samsonov, who is accused of a crime against the sexual inviolability of a child. The court ruled to keep him in custody in a pre-trial detention center until January 17, rejecting the lawyers’ petition to change the preventive measure to a more lenient one.

As clarified lawyer Natalia Kasilova, the meeting lasted about 4.5 hours, Artyom Samsonov was present at the meeting via video link. The defense does not yet have a reasoning part of the court decision, therefore, the exact reason for the refusal of the defense’s petition is still unknown.

“Artyom Samsonov in his last speech once again said that he was innocent and that the criminal case was initiated by the investigation thanks to people who have a personal dislike for him. For my part, I will say: the more we get acquainted with the case, the more grounds we have for the same opinion. Be that as it may, the court dismissed our complaint, ”Kasilova commented.

The lawyer said that after the end of the court session, the defenders had the opportunity to communicate with their client face-to-face via video link. Artyom Samsonov complained that it was very cold in his cell (the deputy was transferred from a solitary to a double), he sleeps in outer clothes and he is still not given books, although about two weeks have passed since the moment of detention and arrest.

The deputy intended to go on hunger strike again, but his lawyers dissuaded him from this so far – the employees of the pre-trial detention center promised to resolve the issue with the books in the near future.

Let us remind you that Artyom Samsonov was detained on November 17. His house was searched. The UK reported on a criminal case under the article on the sexual inviolability of the child. On the day the VL.ru editorial office was detained, it became known that a denunciation was written against the deputy in the summer of 2021, in which he was accused of campaigning for “Navalny’s movement”, relaxing on the beach naked and being in the company of people with a dildo in their hands. On November 19, the court sent Samsonov to a pre-trial detention center for two months.