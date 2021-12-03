The court rejected sureties, bail and health – Picture of the day – Kommersant

On Friday, the Tverskoy District Court considered the petitions of the Main Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Moscow to extend the terms of arrests to the former Deputy Minister of Education Marina Rakova and the rector of the Moscow Higher School of Social and Economic Sciences (Shaninka) Sergei Zuev, accused of particularly large-scale fraud. Despite the fact that 200 people supported Mr. Zuev with their guarantees, he will remain in custody until March 7. His alleged accomplice will spend a day less behind bars.

Petitioning for an extension of the term of detention for Sergei Zuev, the representative of the investigation stated that the investigation of the criminal case was at the very initial stage, and once free, the famous scientist could hide or put pressure on the witnesses for the prosecution. One of them is his deputy, Kristina Kryuchkova, who pleaded guilty and testified against other participants in the alleged theft. For this, the woman was transferred from the pre-trial detention center to house arrest.

There are two episodes in the criminal case of large-scale fraud (part 4 of article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). One is related to the alleged theft of more than RUB 20 million. in the execution of contracts between the subsidiary of the Ministry of Education, the Foundation for New Forms of Development of Education and Shaninka, and the second with fictitious employment of 12 ministry employees, who, according to the investigation, brought about 20 million more to the defendants.

The defense of Sergei Zuev, in addition to numerous petitions for his release, offered a bail of 2 million rubles, but it was rejected. The proposal to return the accused to house arrest, under which he was initially, did not pass either. Then, numerous testimonies of doctors were launched, who consider the detention of a person suffering from numerous diseases, including a severe form of hypertension, dangerous to his life.

According to the lawyer of Mr. Zuev, Sergei Sevruk, during the meeting, the blood pressure of the accused rose to 224, as a result an ambulance was called, whose doctors managed to reduce it to 160.

Nevertheless, Sergei Zuev returned to the medical unit of the Matrosskaya Tishina pre-trial detention center – he will be kept in custody until the beginning of March. The defense is going to appeal the extension of the arrest. Marina Rakova’s lawyers refrained from commenting, citing the fact that they had given the investigators a nondisclosure agreement.

