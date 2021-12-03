The director of the cryo company commented on the abduction of frozen human bodies

Valeria Udalova, the director of the Kriorus company, called the information about the abduction of frozen corpses from the cryotsentr’s storage facilities nonsense.

“This is farce, horror and madness, no one stole anything. We were taking out our equipment in a planned manner, I don’t know about any three people. I didn’t even have any requests, we didn’t receive any papers. This is some kind of nonsense.” – said the woman in an interview with REN TV.She suggested that someone might want to have fun.

She said that the leadership arrived at their Kriorus building for the equipment. Since they could not enter, they cut out a piece of the wall.

Udalova also suggested that her former common-law husband was behind the dissemination of information, who, according to her, “was damaged in his mind.”

Earlier there was information that the frozen bodies of people were stolen from the storage of the cryofirm. These messages come amid a conflict between ex-husband and wife over the possession of cryopatients. The carve-up began in September 2021.

A man and a woman cannot share the jointly acquired property, or rather dewars – special vessels with cryopatients preserved in them. Udalova, in order to take her share, organized a raid on the warehouse. She opened the locks and tried to take out the vessels.

According to her version, she did not take out any bodies, but took the dewars that belong to her company. Spouse Danil Medvedev is sure that this act is a robbery.