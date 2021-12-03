The dollar exchange rate may change a lot today

Schedule dollar index at intervals of 60 minutes

The dollar bounced against its risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand counterparts on Friday ahead of key US employment data that could clear the way for an earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hike, even as omicron uncertainty darkens the economic outlook.

Fed officials speaking Thursday joined Chairman Jerome Powell in their hawkish comments. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said it might be time to “start developing a plan” to raise rates to combat inflation, and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin supported “normalizing politics.”

Meanwhile, the continued proliferation of the Omicron COVID-19 variant around the world has supported safe havens like the dollar and the yen and put pressure on riskier currencies. Omicron quickly established itself as the dominant strain in South Africa, where it was first discovered last month, and is now found in five US states, including Hawaii.

“The G10 FX is very perilous by renewed concerns about omicron cases cropping up in very remote parts of the US and that we may have only seen the first phase of quarantine restrictions in response to that,” said Sean Callow, currency strategist at Westpac at Sydney.

The Dollar Index, which measures the US dollar against its six major peers, was up 0.09% to 96.173, up 0.11% over the week. This will be the sixth weekly increase, the longest since January 2015.

“If you take away the buzz in the market at the moment, which is largely driven by the uncertainty surrounding the omicron, the dollar is in a pretty bullish cycle,” said Kyle Rodda, IG market analyst in Melbourne. “This is based on the fact that the clearly superior economic performance of the US, especially in the developed world, is currently quite resilient, and we are really pricing in the fact that the Fed is going to increase the pace of the cutback program in December and set us up to raise rates well before the middle next year. “

Money markets see a high chance that the Fed will raise its target rate by a quarter point at its June meeting.

Powell confirmed in a statement to Congress on Wednesday that he and his fellow policymakers will consider taking faster action at their December 14-15 meeting. More details

Economists polled by Reuters estimate that 530,000 new jobs were created in the United States last month, continuing a series of strong data.

The dollar was unchanged at 113.21 yen.

The euro was largely unchanged at $ 1.12975 and consolidated after falling to an almost 17-month low of $ 1.1186 last week.

The Australian dollar fell 0.26% to $ 0.7076 in its fourth losing session, and earlier hit a 13-month low of $ 0.70625.

“We continue to expect the short-term movement of the Australian dollar to be influenced by the omicron. There is a risk of falling below $ 0.7000, ”wrote Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso in his report.

Both the European Central Bank and the Reserve Bank of Australia, which will set policy on Tuesday, are dovish, resisting market rates that policymakers will be forced to submit to inflationary pressures.

The New Zealand kiwi dollar fell 0.33% to $ 0.6795.

