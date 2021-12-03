The DPR said they sent Ukraine proposals to stabilize the situation

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic, Natalya Nikonorova, said that new proposals were sent to Kiev to stabilize the situation in Donbass. Nikonorova noted that the new option for resolving the conflict presented by them could help stop the shelling, which is still ongoing. According to her, representatives of the DPR have changed the proposals regarding the coordination mechanism. , created to carry out additional measures to control the ceasefire in Donbass. "In our opinion, it should be heard, because the New Year holidays are approaching, and the Ukrainian side very often likes to PR on some of its peaceful victories," Nikonorova added. Vladislav Moskovsky in his Telegram channel said that the republic has developed a draft statement of the contact group on the mechanisms for implementing ceasefire measures in Donbass. According to him, it includes an official refutation by Kiev of statements on allowing Ukrainian security officials to fire, launching a verification mechanism and preventing violations of emyria, "ensuring the inevitability of punishment for the violations committed." In his opinion, such actions of NATO countries can provoke the Ukrainian authorities "to military adventures."

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic, Natalya Nikonorova, said that new proposals were sent to Kiev to stabilize the situation in Donbass.
“Our main goal is to return Ukraine into the framework of negotiations, into the framework of a peaceful diplomatic settlement of the process,” she said on the air of Channel One.

Nikonorova noted that the new version of the conflict resolution they presented could help to stop the shelling, which continues to this day.

According to her, representatives of the DPR changed the proposals regarding the coordination mechanism created to implement additional measures to control the ceasefire in Donbass.
“In our opinion, it should be heard, because the New Year holidays are approaching, and the Ukrainian side very often likes to PR on some of its peaceful victories,” Nikonorova added.

The press secretary of the DPR delegation, Vladislav Moskovsky, said in his Telegram channel that the republic had developed a draft statement of the contact group on the mechanisms for implementing ceasefire measures in Donbass.

According to him, it includes Kiev’s official refutation of statements about permission for Ukrainian security officials to fire, launching a verification mechanism and preventing ceasefire violations, “ensuring the inevitability of punishment for the violations committed.”

“The adoption of this statement will allow us to stabilize the situation and return to a substantive dialogue on the security track. This proposal from the republics will be preliminarily worked out on Tuesday at the next meeting of the Working Group on Security,” Moskovsky added.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the number of Western instructors has increased in the Donbass. In his opinion, such actions of NATO countries can provoke the Ukrainian authorities “to military adventures.”
