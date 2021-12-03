https://ria.ru/20211203/dnr-1762005290.html

The DPR said they sent Ukraine proposals to stabilize the situation

The DPR said that they sent Ukraine proposals to stabilize the situation – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

The DPR said they sent Ukraine proposals to stabilize the situation

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic, Natalya Nikonorova, said that new proposals were sent to Kiev to stabilize the situation in Donbass. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

2021-12-03T13: 33

2021-12-03T13: 33

2021-12-03T13: 53

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic, Natalya Nikonorova, said that new proposals were sent to Kiev to stabilize the situation in Donbass. Nikonorova noted that the new option for resolving the conflict presented by them could help stop the shelling, which is still ongoing. According to her, representatives of the DPR have changed the proposals regarding the coordination mechanism. , created to carry out additional measures to control the ceasefire in Donbass. “In our opinion, it should be heard, because the New Year holidays are approaching, and the Ukrainian side very often likes to PR on some of its peaceful victories,” Nikonorova added. Vladislav Moskovsky in his Telegram channel said that the republic has developed a draft statement of the contact group on the mechanisms for implementing ceasefire measures in Donbass. According to him, it includes an official refutation by Kiev of statements on allowing Ukrainian security officials to fire, launching a verification mechanism and preventing violations of emyria, “ensuring the inevitability of punishment for the violations committed.” In his opinion, such actions of NATO countries can provoke the Ukrainian authorities “to military adventures.”

