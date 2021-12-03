The European Union introduced the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus | News from Germany about Europe | Dw

The Council of the European Union introduced the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus. The EU ministers finally approved it at their meeting on Thursday, December 2. This is reported in the EU Official Gazette.

On the same day, the USA, Great Britain and Canada announced that they would support the punitive measures of the European Union against the Belarusian regime. In particular, the US sanctions, according to the US Treasury Department, concern the Belarusian sovereign debt, 20 individuals and 12 legal entities, including Dmitry Lukashenko, the middle son of the Belarusian ruler. The Belarusian Potash Company, Transaviaexport, Slavkali and Beltechexport also fell under the sanctions.

The new EU sanctions list includes 17 individuals and 11 legal entities.

Another 17 individuals and 11 legal entities fell under the penalties of the European Union, in particular, representatives of the command of the border troops of Belarus, employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the judiciary, the state air carrier Belavia, enterprises of the tourism sector and hotels, as well as OJSC Grodno Azot, a production association. Belorusneft “.

In addition, restrictions were imposed on the Syrian airline Cham Wings for the illegal transportation and smuggling of migrants. In order to accept sanctions for the use of migrants, the European Union had to change the sanctions regime concerning Belarus in November.

These sanctions are to freeze all assets in the EU. European individuals and companies are prohibited from providing funds or resources to those on the list. In addition, individuals from the penalty list are prohibited from entering the EU countries. The restrictive measures took effect immediately.

After the approval of the fifth package of EU sanctions against Belarus, the list includes 183 people and 26 organizations from this country.

What sanctions did the EU previously impose against Belarus?

After the presidential elections in Belarus not recognized by the West on August 9, 2020, the European Union introduced four packages of personal sanctions against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko. Three of them – last year, the fourth – in June this year. As a result of four packages, 166 individuals were included in the sanctions list, including Lukashenka himself, as well as 15 institutions and enterprises.

In addition, in June 2021, the European Union imposed economic sanctions on Belarus. Among them are partial restrictions on the import of potash fertilizers and petroleum products from this country.

