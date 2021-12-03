The European Union introduced the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus | News from Germany about Europe | Dw

The Council of the European Union introduced the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus. The EU ministers finally approved it at their meeting on Thursday, December 2. This is reported in the EU Official Gazette.
On the same day, the USA, Great Britain and Canada announced that they would support the punitive measures of the European Union against the Belarusian regime. In particular, the US sanctions, according to the US Treasury Department, concern the Belarusian sovereign debt, 20 individuals and 12 legal entities, including Dmitry Lukashenko, the middle son of the Belarusian ruler. The Belarusian Potash Company, Transaviaexport, Slavkali and Beltechexport also fell under the sanctions.
The new EU sanctions list includes 17 individuals and 11 legal entities.
Another 17 individuals and 11 legal entities fell under the penalties of the European Union, in particular, representatives of the command of the border troops of Belarus, employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the judiciary, the state air carrier Belavia, enterprises of the tourism sector and hotels, as well as OJSC Grodno Azot, a production association. Belorusneft “.
In addition, restrictions were imposed on the Syrian airline Cham Wings for the illegal transportation and smuggling of migrants. In order to accept sanctions for the use of migrants, the European Union had to change the sanctions regime concerning Belarus in November.
These sanctions are to freeze all assets in the EU. European individuals and companies are prohibited from providing funds or resources to those on the list. In addition, individuals from the penalty list are prohibited from entering the EU countries. The restrictive measures took effect immediately.
After the approval of the fifth package of EU sanctions against Belarus, the list includes 183 people and 26 organizations from this country.
What sanctions did the EU previously impose against Belarus?
After the presidential elections in Belarus not recognized by the West on August 9, 2020, the European Union introduced four packages of personal sanctions against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko. Three of them – last year, the fourth – in June this year. As a result of four packages, 166 individuals were included in the sanctions list, including Lukashenka himself, as well as 15 institutions and enterprises.
In addition, in June 2021, the European Union imposed economic sanctions on Belarus. Among them are partial restrictions on the import of potash fertilizers and petroleum products from this country.
See also:
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
Migrant crisis – new sanctions
The Baltic states and the EU as a whole accuse Alexander Lukashenko of creating a crisis with migrants on the border of Belarus with the EU. On December 2, 2021, Brussels introduced the fifth package of sanctions measures. The list includes 17 individuals and 11 organizations. It includes Belavia, Tsentrkurort and Oskartur, as well as the Grodno Azot, Belorusneft and Belshina enterprises. About the sanctions packages adopted earlier – in the DW photo gallery.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
Signal to Lukashenka’s regime
Aiding illegal migration is one of the reasons for the adoption of sanctions against the Lukashenka regime. Others include human rights violations in Belarus. On December 2, restrictive measures were also expanded by the US, UK and Canada. 20 people have been added to the list of US sanctions, including Dmitry Lukashenko’s middle son, and 12 organizations: Slavkali, Agat, Belarusian Potash Company, Beltechexport and others.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
EU response to violence
The sanctions against Minsk were also a response to the falsification of the election results and the violent dispersal of peaceful protests. The UK and Canada were the first to introduce them in September 2020. London blacklisted eight people, including Alexander and Viktor Lukashenko, then Interior Minister Yuri Karaev, and Minsk OMON commander Dmitry Balaba. Ottawa – 11 people.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
In the EU sanctions list – the head of the Central Election Commission
In October 2020, the EU included 40 people on the sanctions list. Among them are the heads of law enforcement agencies, in particular, the now ex-head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuri Karaev and the commander of the riot police in Minsk Dmitry Balaba, the head of the detention center at Akrestsin Street Ivan Sokolovsky. The entire composition of the Central Election Commission, including its head, Lydia Yermoshina, fell under the sanctions. They are banned from entering the EU and freezing European assets.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
Lukashenka on the EU blacklist
Alexander Lukashenko himself was included in the EU sanctions list in November. Brussels holds him responsible for the brutal repression in the country. The second list of persons who fell under the sanctions included at that time Lukashenka’s national security adviser, his eldest son Viktor, press secretary Natalya Eismont, KGB head Ivan Tertel, Chairman of the Constitutional Court Petr Miklashevich and 10 other people.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
Third package of EU sanctions
A month later, in December 2020, another 29 high-ranking officials were personally sanctioned for political repression and aggressive propaganda, of which, in particular, the Belarusian state television was accused. Among them are the speaker of the upper house of parliament Natalya Kochanova, Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak and Prosecutor General Andrei Shved, as well as the head of Belteleradiocompany Ivan Eismont.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
Penalties against Belarusian enterprises
The list also includes seven enterprises and companies, including the 140th Repair Plant, which repairs tanks, the Agat plant, the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant (MZKT), which produces wheelbases for weapons systems, Beltechexport, which sells military equipment to others. countries, the developer Dana Holdings and the IT-company “Synesis”, which provides the Belarusian authorities with a platform for video surveillance.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
Air boycott after Ryanair incident
At the beginning of 2021, repressions in Belarus continued, but Brussels did not impose new sanctions. However, after the forced landing in May of a Ryanair plane and the arrest of blogger Roman Potasevich and his companion Sofia Sapieha, the EU urged European air carriers to avoid flying over Belarus. And since June, the planes of Belavia and other state-owned companies of the Republic of Belarus have been banned from flying over the EU and landing at its airports.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
MAZ and BelAZ in the penalty list
The interception of the plane was followed by a fourth package of EU sanctions. There are 78 more names in it: in addition to Lukashenko’s second son Dmitry and Viktor Lukashenko’s wife Lilia, these are security officials, military men, judges, university rectors, parliament members, as well as businessmen associated with Lukashenko – Mikhail Gutseriev, Alexey Oleksin, Sergei Teterin. The list also includes eight companies, including MAZ and BelAZ.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
EU sectoral sanctions
This package also includes sanctions against key sectors of the Belarusian economy. They prohibit the import of Belarusian oil products and potash fertilizers into the EU, the supply of raw materials for the tobacco industry to Belarus, equipment for intercepting telephone and Internet communications, as well as dual-use goods that can be used for repression. Minsk also has limited access to European capital markets.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
Ryanair’s joint response to interception
Together with the EU, the United States, Great Britain and Canada have adopted sanctions in response to the interception of the Ryanair aircraft and the violation of human rights in Belarus. Washington has blacklisted five organizations and 16 citizens of Belarus. In it, in particular, Natalya Eismont, Natalya Kochanova, Nikolai Karpenkov, Andrey Shved, Ivan Tertel. London contributed 11 people and two organizations. Ottawa – 17 individuals and five legal entities.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
Large-scale sanctions from the United States
Back in April, the United States resumed the sanctions against Belarus, which had been suspended in 2015. 9 petrochemical enterprises were hit. And on the anniversary of the elections on August 9, restrictions were introduced against 23 individuals and 21 organizations. The black list includes, in particular, the NOC of Belarus, the Investigative Committee, Belaruskali, Belneftegaz. The White House sees the actions of the Lukashenka regime as a threat to the US national security.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
New UK and Canadian sanctions
And the UK and Canada introduced sectoral sanctions in August 2021, similar to those adopted by the EU. Trade restrictions affect potash fertilizers, petroleum products, the supply of goods to Belarus for the production of cigarettes and dual-use technologies. The purchase of Belarusian securities and the provision of loans are prohibited. London also banned the maintenance of the aircraft fleet of Lukashenka and his entourage.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
Belarusian opposition “for” sanctions
The democratic forces of Belarus, led by ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, are confident that economic and political pressure can force the authorities to change their behavior, sit down at the negotiating table with the opposition and hold new, fair presidential elections. The sanctions, in their opinion, are also aimed at ensuring that Lukashenka releases all political prisoners – now there are more than 800 of them in the country.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
When will sanctions be lifted from Belarus
The lifting of sanctions will be possible only when the Belarusian authorities fully adhere to the principles of democracy and the rule of law and stop repression, Brussels emphasizes. “The EU will continue to support a democratic, independent, sovereign, prosperous and stable Belarus. The voice and will of the people of Belarus will not be suppressed,” reads his statement on the anniversary of the elections.
Author: Yanina Moroz