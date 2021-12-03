https://ria.ru/20211203/mid-1762033786.html

The Foreign Ministry reacted to the statements of the head of the Armenian parliament about “Lavrov’s plan”

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Foreign Ministry reacted to the statements of the head of the Armenian parliament about a certain “Lavrov plan”, stating that it is difficult to comment on what does not exist in reality, but in imagination. Earlier, during a meeting with representatives of the Russian media, the head of the Armenian parliament, Alen Simonyan, mentioned a ” Lavrov’s plan, “linked with Russia the” surrender of Karabakh. ” then (in Armenia) he was going to hand over something, there were several options to do it, including Lavrov’s plan. “At the same time, he stressed that no one handed over anything,” the Russian Foreign Ministry told reporters. not in reality, but in imagination. Such imaginary realities include the “Lavrov plan,” the ministry said. They also added that one cannot talk about “surrender”, since it was The Foreign Ministry recalled that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs handed over the latest version of the settlement plan to the parties in June 2019. Karabakh (NK) “.” Among other elements of the plan – recognition for NK of the rights that ensure the full life of its population; participation of representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh in OSCE meetings; lifting the blockade; opening of borders; acceptance by the parties of obligations on the non-use of force; resolving the issue of the width and status of the Lachin corridor, taking into account the return of the Kelbajar and Lachin regions to Azerbaijan, “the ministry recalled.” holding, within the time frame agreed by the parties, under the auspices of the UN or the OSCE, a nationwide vote expressing the free expression of the will of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh and having a legally binding character in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, “they added. voting will not be limited by anything, and any result will be respected by the parties, “the Foreign Ministry said.” These proposals, although it was not possible to reach full agreement, were not rejected either in Armenia or in Azerbaijan, “the Foreign Ministry said.” The facts are eloquent. : a lot of opportunities for a peaceful settlement have been missed, and it is not the fault of the Russian Federation, “the ministry noted.” Once again compare the proposals of the co-chairs with the current situation and draw conclusions, “the Foreign Ministry urged.” The Russian Foreign Ministry always respects the public opinion of other countries, even if with do not agree with him. This is doubly true when it comes to our allies and friends, which Armenia belongs to, “the ministry said. They added that opinions and assessments differ in any society, and deliberately biased judgments are often replicated in the media space, which are often the result of political manipulation. “It is deeply regrettable that some Armenian politicians not only do not refute the absurd” thoughts “about Russia’s” surrender “of Nagorno-Karabakh, which does not belong to it, but, in fact, agree with such groundless judgments,” the Russian Foreign Ministry noted. The efforts of the Russian Federation, including helping to end the 44-day war, the signing and implementation of trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, speak for themselves, “the ministry said.” Russia is extremely interested in helping Armenians and Azerbaijanis turn over the painful pages of their relations, help ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus, – concluded at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

