The Foreign Ministry reacted to the statements of the head of the Armenian parliament about “Lavrov’s plan”
The Foreign Ministry reacted to the statements of the head of the Armenian parliament about “Lavrov’s plan”
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Foreign Ministry reacted to the statements of the head of the Armenian parliament about a certain “Lavrov plan”, stating that it is difficult to comment on what does not exist in reality, but in imagination.
Earlier, during a meeting with representatives of the Russian media, the head of the Armenian parliament Alen Simonyan, referring to a certain “Lavrov plan”, linked “the surrender of Karabakh” with Russia.
“During the mentioned conversation, the distinguished chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Alen Simonyan, referring to the” thoughts of the Armenian society “that” Russia has surrendered Karabakh, “said: there are several options for doing this, including Lavrov’s plan. “At the same time, he stressed that no one gave anything,” the Russian Foreign Ministry told reporters.
“It is difficult to comment on something that does not exist in reality, but in the imagination. Lavrov’s plan also belongs to such imaginary realities,” the ministry said.
They also added that one cannot speak of “surrender”, since it was a question of a phased resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
The Foreign Ministry recalled that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs handed over the latest version of the settlement plan to the parties in June 2019.
As stated in the Russian Foreign Ministry, “it was envisaged to return to Azerbaijan at the first stage of five regions, at the second – two in a mandatory link with the determination of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh (NK).”
“Among other elements of the plan are the recognition for NK of the rights that ensure the full livelihoods of its population; participation of representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh in OSCE meetings; lifting the blockade; opening of borders; acceptance by the parties of commitments on the non-use of force; resolving the issue of the width and status of the Lachin corridor, taking into account the return to Azerbaijan. Kelbajar and Lachin regions, “the ministry recalled.
“As for the status of NK, the proposals that were on the negotiating table until the fall of 2020 provided literally the following: determination of the final legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh by holding, within the timeframe agreed by the parties, under the auspices of the UN or the OSCE, a nationwide vote expressing the free expression of the will of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh and having legally binding in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, “they added.
“At the same time, the wording of the question or questions put to the vote will not be limited by anything, and any result will be respected by the parties,” the Foreign Ministry said.
“These proposals, although it was not possible to reach full agreement, were not rejected either in Armenia or in Azerbaijan,” the Foreign Ministry said.
“The facts are eloquent: a lot of opportunities for a peaceful settlement have been missed, and not through the fault of the Russian Federation,” the ministry noted.
“Once again compare the mentioned proposals of the co-chairs with the current situation and draw conclusions,” the Foreign Ministry called on.
“The Russian Foreign Ministry always respects the public opinion of other countries, even if they do not agree with it. This is doubly true when it comes to our allies and friends, to which Armenia belongs,” the ministry said.
They added that opinions and assessments differ in any society, and deliberately biased judgments, which are often the result of political manipulation, are often replicated in the media space.
“It is deeply regrettable that some Armenian politicians not only do not refute the absurd” thoughts “about the” surrender “of Nagorno-Karabakh, which does not belong to Russia, but, in fact, agree with such baseless judgments,” the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.
“All the efforts of the Russian Federation, including helping to end the 44-day war, signing and implementing trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, speak for themselves,” the ministry said.
“Russia is extremely interested in helping the Armenians and Azerbaijanis turn over the painful pages of their relations, to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus,” the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.
