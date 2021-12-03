https://ria.ru/20211202/ukraina-1761880170.html

The French demanded from Ukraine to give all the Russian-speaking territories to Russia

The French demanded that Ukraine give Russia all Russian-speaking territories – Russia news today

The French demanded from Ukraine to give all the Russian-speaking territories to Russia

Readers of the French edition of Le Figaro criticized Kiev’s position in the situation with the escalation of tension on the border between Russia and Ukraine. RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

2021-12-02T17: 21

2021-12-02T17: 21

2021-12-02T17: 21

in the world

Kiev

USA

Dmitry Peskov

NATO

Sergei Lavrov

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/01/1761648497_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7e8c3a38514867ff1a73277545702392.jpg

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the French edition of Le Figaro criticized Kiev’s position in the situation with the escalation of tensions on the border between Russia and Ukraine. “What groups continue to talk about the war? The West and NATO, and here’s the Zelensky administration. Nobody else,” wrote Chris Mandalay. all Russian-speaking territories “, – suggested Felix86. According to readers, the United States is behind all Kiev’s actions, and the Ukrainian state has been engaged in” many years of active propaganda. ” dealing with a theater for naive spectators “, – noted argel75.” How can you believe and, even worse, inspire others that Russia might invade Ukraine? ” – wrote paul giblin. Western media and politicians have recently begun to assert that the Kremlin is pulling troops to the border with Ukraine. As pointed out by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, Moscow is moving the armed forces within its territory and at its own discretion – this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.In turn, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the number of Western instructors has increased in Donbass. In his opinion, such actions of the alliance countries can provoke the Ukrainian authorities “to military adventures”, which creates a direct threat to the security of Russia. The full text of the article can be found on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;

https://ria.ru/20211201/voyna-1761605573.html

https://ria.ru/20211123/frantsiya-1760372457.html

Kiev

USA

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/01/1761648497_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3dea4c005ad1f478be6321cb2688ebec.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, kiev, usa, dmitry sands, nato, sergey lavrov, russia