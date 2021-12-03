https://ria.ru/20211203/gaaga-1762089644.html
The Hague detained 50 demonstrators while trying to break into the OPCW building
PARIS, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. About 50 Kurdish demonstrators were detained while attempting to break into the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) building in The Hague, Dutch police said. Twitter: Dozens of Kurdish demonstrators gathered outside the OPCW on Friday accusing the Turkish army of using chemical weapons in northern Iraq, Algemeen Dagblad reported earlier.
