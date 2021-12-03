https://ria.ru/20211203/gaaga-1762089644.html

The Hague detained 50 demonstrators while trying to break into the OPCW building

About 50 Kurdish demonstrators were detained while trying to break into the building of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, the Dutch … RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

PARIS, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. About 50 Kurdish demonstrators were detained while attempting to break into the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) building in The Hague, Dutch police said. Twitter: Dozens of Kurdish demonstrators gathered outside the OPCW on Friday accusing the Turkish army of using chemical weapons in northern Iraq, Algemeen Dagblad reported earlier.

