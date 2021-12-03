The head of Navellier & Associates predicted an 80% correction for bitcoin

Louis Navelier predicted a possible trend change and a decline in the first cryptocurrency to $ 10 thousand.

The chairman and founder of Navellier & Associates Louis Navelier, in an interview with Business Insider, predicted an 80% correction in bitcoin and a decline in the value of the asset to $ 10 thousand. Navelier believes that the Fed’s actions in the future will only strengthen the correction of high-risk assets, which are cryptocurrencies.

If the rate of the first cryptocurrency drops below $ 28.5 thousand, this will mean the implementation of the “double top” pattern, which can already be traced on the asset’s chart, said Navelier. In his opinion, in this case, the asset expects an 80% correction and a decline to $ 10 thousand. Navelier added that an 80% decline is normal for bitcoin.

In technical analysis, a double top pattern indicates a trend reversal.

In December 2018, the first cryptocurrency fell by 84% (to $ 3 thousand) after rising to $ 20 thousand a year earlier.

On December 3, Bitcoin traded at $ 56.9 thousand, and its capitalization is $ 1.07 trillion, according to CoinGecko. On November 28, the asset price for the first time in almost two months decreased to $ 53.2 thousand. On November 10, the asset set a new historical maximum value above $ 69 thousand.

Navellier & Associates is a Reno, Nevada-based company that manages $ 2.5 billion in assets.

