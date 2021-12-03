The heads of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine called for tougher sanctions against Russia – RBK

The presidents of the three countries announced “ongoing aggression against Ukraine” by Russia. Earlier, NATO, Berlin and Washington called for sanctions against Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov promised retaliatory measures

Vilnius, Warsaw and Kiev call on the international community to tighten sanctions against Moscow, according to a joint statement by the presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine, Gitanas Nauseda, Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In the document, the leaders of the three countries declared about “ongoing aggression against Ukraine” by Russia. They also appealed to the Russian side with an appeal for de-escalation by means of “the withdrawal of their troops from the Ukrainian borders and temporarily occupied territories.”

Nauseda, Duda and Zelensky reiterated their concerns over the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and called the project a threat to European security, to the security of the European region. The presidents agreed to oppose the “monopolization of the European gas market by Russia, which uses energy as a geopolitical tool.”

On December 2, the presidents held a meeting via video link in the format of the “Lublin triangle”, the website of the Polish leader says. The foreign ministers of the three countries signed a declaration on its creation in July 2020. In it, the parties expressed their commitment to deepen and expand cooperation between the armed forces and in the fight against coronavirus, as well as support Ukraine’s accession to NATO and the EU.