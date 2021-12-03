The main scandals of world stars in 2021

In 2021 Hollywood there were many scandals. The stars surprised by unexpected divorces and partings, lawsuits and even murders… 5-tv.ru talks about the events in the life of world celebrities in the past year.

Divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Rumors of discord Kim and kanye appeared at the end of 2020. In February 2021, it became known that socialite filed for divorce with a rapper. There were several reasons for the gap. The first one is West’s public statement about slavery. In an interview, the artist said that slavery in the United States was a logical choice, and not a desperate plight of the black population. Because of this, scandals began in the star couple.

Photo: TASS / DPA

In the summer of 2021, an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired on television, where Kim admitted that their family had been living apart lately. She was not ready to move with her children for her husband to Wyoming. Kardashian called herself a loser due to her third broken marriage and burst into tears on the air. She was also worried about Kanye West’s mental health. When he ran for president of the United States, on his personal page in Twitter several posts appeared that his wife was trying to put him in a psychiatric clinic.

Kim and Kanye got married in 2014. The official wedding ceremony took place at the Fort Belvedere near Florence, and the celebration took place in Paris. The socialite and the rapper parted rather peacefully after seven years of marriage. They agreed on joint custody of four children and divided the property.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interviewed Oprah Winfrey

In March 2021, the couple gave a candid interview to Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS. The TV presenter’s conversation with Harry and Megan turned out to be compromising for British royal family… The actress did not hesitate to talk about her hard life in the palace in colors. Markle admitted that thought about suicide and accused of libel Kate Middleton…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo: TASS / ZUMA

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, they also revealed that secretly signed a few days before the official wedding. Later a representative of the couple denied their words stating that it was not a private wedding ceremony, but just an exchange of vows. Meghan Markle also accused the family of Prince Harry of racism. She was shocked by the case when “someone” from her royal relatives discussed skin color their unborn child – Prince Archie. They allegedly feared that the boy could be born as dark as Megan, who has African roots.

The brother was the first to comment on the accusations. Prince William… Heir to the british throne statedthat they are “not a racist family at all.” All other accusations of Prince Harry and Meghan are also were criticized and rebutted from a number of media outlets. In November 2021, Oprah Winfrey removed the interview with Harry and Meghan from her official YouTube channel. The TV presenter did not comment on the act. But the video got the most views on her channel – 17.1 million views.

Armie Hammer accused of cannibalism and rape

The Call Me By Your Name star is at the center of a sex scandal. First, screenshots of the correspondence in which Armie Hammer allegedly participated, and called himself “100% cannibal”… Direct evidence was never found, and the actor did not comment on the scandal.

Photo: TASS / ZUMA

Following Hammer’s cannibalism accused of brutal rape… The actor’s ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Effie Angelova, has publicly stated that he abused her in 2017. She shared that the actor held her for several hours, raped her, beat her with a whip on her legs and head against the wall. Angelova’s lawyer assured that they have evidence.











Armie and Effie met in 2016 on Facebook. Then the actor was married to journalist Elizabeth Chambers. The couple divorced in 2020 in the background scandals with correspondence… At the same time, Armie Hammer ended his relationship with Angelova.

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney

At the end of July, a major scandal erupted between Scarlett Johansson and Disney Studios. The actress was unhappy with the fee after working on the film “Black Widow”. This happened due to the fact that the company simultaneously premiered the thriller on the Disney + platform and in theaters. Johansson filed a claim to a studio at the Los Angeles Supreme Court. Disney representatives threw up their hands and replied that they had fulfilled all obligations to the actress, and her claims about the profit from the rental during the coronavirus pandemic were groundless.

Actress Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow, 2021. Photo: Kinopoisk.ru

Scarlett Johansson and Disney settled the conflict three months later. How they managed to agree and how much they eventually paid the actress is unknown. The parties decided not to disclose the details of the agreement.

Britney Spears left her father’s care

Britney Spears has been under the tutelage of her father since 2008. The parent controlled her life as ordered by the court. Since 2014, the singer began to demand the abolition of custody, stating that she is being used, her freedom and the money that she earns herself is being limited. According to Britney, the father went as far as controlling the color of the kitchen cabinet she chooses and deciding if Spears could bear children.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Ilya Pitalev

At the end of August 2021 Britney Spears still achieved my goal: her father refused from guardianship. But in turn demanded from my daughter two million dollars. The singer and her lawyer regarded Jamie Spears’ act as extortion and intend to defend their rights in court.

The guardianship story began in 2007, when the American pop star started having mental and legal problems. That year, Britney Spears was deprived of parental rights due to risky behavior. The singer was detained more than once for drunk driving. In addition, she admitted that since 2003 she has had alcohol and drug addiction. Britney’s end of independence was set in January 2008, when she refused to give her sons to Kevin Federline and was hospitalized. The singer was placed for treatment in a psychiatric hospital, and her father, Jamie Spears, was appointed guardian.

Alec Baldwin gunned down cameraman while filming

The Hollywood star was in the center tragic accident during the filming of the film “Rust” in October 2021. During one of the scenes, Alec Baldwin was supposed to fire blank cartridges, but for some reason the weapon did not work correctly. The bullets hit two people on the set. Operator Galina Hutchins died and director Joel Sousa was injured. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Photo: TASS / ZUMA

Alec Baldwin was interrogated by the police after the incident and released. The actor became depressed and refused to continue filming in the western. US law enforcement agencies are investigating: it is not yet known whether Baldwin or any of the members of the film crew will be punished. Since the moment of the incident, the collection of signatures against the use of military weapons in the film industry has been gaining momentum on the Internet. V “Galina’s Law” want to exclude the use of even fake firearms. In memory of the deceased Hutchins American Film Institute will establish a scholarship her name.

