The media talked about the relationship of Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson

Heading “Who do the stars meet” on The Flow.

For the last month, rumors and speculations about the relationship between Kim Kardashian (divorcing Kanye West) and comedian Pete Davidson (not divorcing anyone) have appeared in the media. The Complex edition has collected them into one material, and we briefly retell them.

In early October, Kim came to the SNL show, where she participated with Davidson in a sketch about Aladdin and Jasmine. Then the first rumors spread – according to the plot, Aladdin (Pete) was worried that he could not compare with the former princesses, and at the end the couple kissed.





In late October, Davidson and Kardashian were spotted at an amusement park, where they were riding a roller coaster. The relationship experts wondered how they held hands — fingers intertwined.

At that time, sources close to Kim denied the affair – they said that the stars are friends because they have a common social circle.

In early November, the tabloids began writing that Kim and Pete had been spotted in New York. One day they dined together, the next they were at the club.

On November 16, they celebrated the comedian’s birthday. Probably most of them were surprised that there was also rapper Flavor Flav from Public Enemy.





A couple of days later, Kim and Pete were seen holding hands in California.

At the same time, sources began to confirm to the media that the couple was indeed dating. “She tells some that they don’t have anything super serious, but she doesn’t see anyone else. She really likes him,” a person from Kim’s entourage told E! News.

On November 21, they were spotted together again outside a restaurant in California. The hickey specialists couldn’t get past the mark on the comedian’s neck.