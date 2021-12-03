The migration crisis has complicated supplies to Russia

The crisis with migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border disrupted the logistics and supplies of imported products to the Russian Federation, which are not included in the counter-sanction list. Russian food producers, which use imported raw materials, were also partially affected.

Poland, as punishment for Minsk and the Russian Federation, closed several border crossing points with Belarus for freight traffic. The European Union accuses Minsk and Moscow of creating a migration crisis – citizens from the Middle East legally arriving in Minsk, then illegally cross the borders.

Due to the actions of Warsaw in two directions – to Poland and Belarus – long queues of 400-600 trucks were formed at four existing Polish border crossings out of six possible. Six checkpoints in Lithuania have been opened, the Belarusian border service informs.

Some of the trapped trucks are transporting goods and raw materials to Belarus and Russia for food production. Using other routes is 300-400 euros more expensive. But due to the actions of Warsaw, the border crossing by trucks was stretched from 12-24 hours to 2-4 days, and each day of waiting costs 500 euros for a truck.

Losses of Russian importers are still small. The situation worsened last week, but has improved slightly this week, a company spokesman told Reuters.

The companies Mars, Pepsi, Danone, Nestle, CocaCola, Metro, TetraPak, operating in the Russian Federation, on November 18 asked the Russian government to intervene, according to a letter from the companies. About 10% of all Russian imports go through this direction.