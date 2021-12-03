The Ministry of Health reminded of the need to vaccinate pregnant women – RBC

Photo: Kirill Braga / RIA Novosti



Pregnancy for more than 22 weeks and the period of breastfeeding are not contraindications to vaccination and a reason for medical withdrawal. This was recalled by the chief freelance specialist of the Ministry of Health of Russia on obstetrics, professor Roman Shmakov, the press service of the department told RBC.

“There is no doubt today that vaccination against COVID-19 during pregnancy and during breastfeeding is necessary. It is vaccination that helps to reduce the risks of infection, as well as to avoid serious complications of a new coronavirus infection in both the mother and the baby, ”the doctor said.

The professor advised to get vaccinated in advance, at the stage of pregnancy planning. If during this period it was not possible to vaccinate, then the optimal period for vaccination is after 22 weeks of pregnancy. It is especially important to get vaccinated for women at risk: those with cardiovascular, oncological diseases, chronic lung, liver or kidney diseases, as well as those suffering from obesity or diabetes mellitus.

“Research data show that vaccines do not increase the risk of any obstetric or perinatal complications,” Shmakov emphasized. At the same time, complications may arise in sick pregnant women in the absence of vaccination: delayed fetal development, spontaneous miscarriages and premature birth.