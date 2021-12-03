The Ministry of Health will expand the list of contraindications for vaccination – RBC

An updated list of contraindications should appear by mid-December. The Ministry of Health explained that the list of factors for medical outlets is interconnected with the list of contraindications for vaccination with a specific drug.

The Ministry of Health will prepare an expanded list of contraindications for vaccination against COVID-19 by mid-December, Izvestia reports, citing sources close to the healthcare system.

According to the newspaper, now the document is being developed at the ministry level, the project was also sent to Rospotrebnadzor. What diseases will be included in the updated list has not yet been reported.

The Ministry of Health is discussing an option according to which the list of contraindications will become part of the temporary recommendations for vaccination against coronavirus.

The ministry, in response to the newspaper’s request to clarify which diseases will be included in the updated list, said that “the list of grounds for medical treatment correlates with the list of contraindications for vaccination prescribed in the instructions for each drug.” For example, in the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, issued in August, it is noted that EpiVacCorona is contraindicated in patients with malignant blood diseases and neoplasms, and KoviVak is contraindicated in people over 60 years of age.