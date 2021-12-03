The Ministry of Justice decided to oblige the chambers of lawyers to initiate disciplinary cases – RBK

The Ministry of Justice explained the demand to deprive Pavlov of the status of a lawyer



In addition, the document introduces the norm that after passing the qualification exam, a lawyer must take an oath within three months. If he does not do this, the decision of the qualification commission on the assignment of the status of a lawyer will be canceled. If the deadline was missed for a good reason, the decision on reinstatement may be considered by the council of the bar association.

Read on RBC Pro

The initiative, which allows the Ministry of Justice to appeal in court the decisions of the Bar on disciplinary cases initiated by their submissions, “raises serious doubts about its validity from the FPA Council and the Council took a negative position on this matter,” State Secretary of the Federal Chamber of Lawyers Konstantin Dobrynin told RBC …

“Politically, this bill, alas, reflects the spirit of the times and is a demonstration of the state, represented by the Ministry of Justice, to strengthen control and supervision over the activities of the legal profession. At the same time, the presented version of the bill is already a product of a compromise, disputes in working groups and an attempt to find solutions, and it differs in many ways from the initial ideas of the bureaucrats for the better, “Dobrynin said.

According to the state secretary, the FPA does not quite understand the reasons why the Ministry of Justice proposed to change the procedure for passing exams, “but since the state demonstratively wants to share the burden of responsibility for this, we are ready to agree.”

The Ministry of Justice twice unsuccessfully tried to bring to disciplinary responsibility the lawyer of the journalist Ivan Safronov, accused of treason, Ivan Pavlov (included in the register of foreign media agents). In the summer of 2020, the department sent a corresponding submission to the St. Petersburg Bar Association. The reason was the lawyer’s refusal to sign a non-disclosure agreement on the preliminary investigation of Safronov’s criminal case. After the chamber refused to the Ministry of Justice, the department filed a lawsuit against it, but then withdrew the claim. In the fall of 2021, the department submitted to the Bar Chamber a third similar submission regarding Pavlov.

In the spring, Pavlov was charged with divulging the secrets of the investigation in connection with the Safronov case. In September, he announced that he left Russia and went to Georgia. Despite emigration, the lawyer did not stop representing the interests of Safronov and other clients.

In November, the Ministry of Justice decided to bring another Safronov lawyer, Yevgeny Smirnov, to disciplinary responsibility. The Chamber of Advocates of the Leningrad Region initiated disciplinary proceedings against the defender on the recommendation of the regional department of the department.