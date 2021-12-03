https://ria.ru/20211203/minyust-1762115042.html

The Ministry of Justice included four people and one organization in the list of foreign agents

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Justice of Russia included four people and one organization in the register of foreign media and non-profit organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, according to the agency’s website. Khisamova Regina Faritovna *, Himalova Regina Emilevna *, Grigoriev Andrey Valerievich * and Grigorieva Alina Aleksandrovna * are included. servicemen “Human Rights Group” Citizen. Army. Pravo “*.” Human Rights Group “was created in Moscow in 2010. * An individual performing the functions of a foreign agent. ** Non-profit organization performing the functions of a foreign agent.

