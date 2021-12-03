The Ministry of Justice included four people and one organization in the list of foreign agents

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Justice of Russia included four people and one organization in the register of foreign media and non-profit organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, according to the agency’s website. Khisamova Regina Faritovna *, Himalova Regina Emilevna *, Grigoriev Andrey Valerievich * and Grigorieva Alina Aleksandrovna * are included. servicemen “Human Rights Group” Citizen. Army. Pravo “*.” Human Rights Group “was created in Moscow in 2010. * An individual performing the functions of a foreign agent. ** Non-profit organization performing the functions of a foreign agent.

21:13 03.12.2021 (updated: 21:33 12/03/2021)

The Ministry of Justice included four people and one organization in the list of foreign agents

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Justice of Russia has included in the register of foreign media and non-profit organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, four people and one organization, according to the website of the department.

“On December 3, in pursuance of the requirements of the current legislation of the Russian Federation, Regina Faritovna Khisamova *, Regina Emilevna Himalova *, Andrey Valerievich Grigoriev * and Alina Aleksandrovna Grigorieva * were included in the register of foreign media performing the functions of a foreign agent,” the message says.

In addition, the Citizen Human Rights Group, the Association for the Promotion of the Protection of the Rights of Conscripts, Alternative Servicemen and Military Personnel, is included in the register of non-profit organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent. Army. Right”*.

The “Human Rights Group” was established in Moscow in 2010.

* An individual performing the functions of a foreign agent.

** Non-profit organization acting as a foreign agent.

