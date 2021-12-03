The Ministry of Justice recognized the Association for the protection of the rights of conscripts as a foreign agent – RBK

Journalists of Idel. Realii “, which was recognized as a foreign agent back in 2017. The number of foreign media agents included in the list has exceeded one hundred

Photo: Ekaterina Kuzmina / RBC



The Ministry of Justice has entered the non-profit organization “Human Rights Group“ Citizen.Armia.Pravo ”, a non-profit organization to protect the rights of conscripts doing alternative service and military personnel, in the register of non-profit foreign agents.” This is stated on the website of the department.

In addition, four journalists of the Idel. Realities “(included in the register of foreign agents in 2017). We are talking about Regina Khisamova, Regina Himalova, as well as Alina and Andrei Grigoriev.

In total, 103 individuals and legal entities are on the list of foreign agents by this day. The list was last expanded on November 26th. Then, Oleg Elanchik, the chief editor of Sota.Vision and a human rights activist, as well as the Nobel Prize organization, were added to the register of foreign agents. It was created by journalists whom the ministry had previously included in the list of foreign media agents.

Putin said that the law on foreign agents should not violate the rights of citizens



President Vladimir Putin signed the law on foreign media agents at the end of 2019. Later, amendments were adopted that made it possible to recognize foreign agents and individuals. The law provides for mandatory labeling for all publications and people who, in the opinion of the authorities, receive funding from abroad; for its absence, a fine of up to 40 thousand rubles is threatened. Foreign media are obliged to establish legal entities in Russia.

In addition, foreign media agents are also required to regularly report to the Ministry of Justice on how funds received from abroad were spent. In total, over 80 individuals and legal entities have been added to the list of foreign agents this year.