The Ministry of Transport refused to check QR codes when selling air tickets – certificates will be required at check-in for a flight

The Ministry of Transport has adjusted its position on the need to check QR codes confirming the vaccination of air passengers from COVID-19. When verification becomes mandatory, QR codes will not be required at the stage of ticket sales – certificates will be checked only before check-in. Three sources in the airlines and one interlocutor familiar with the results of the meeting in the Ministry of Transport, held on December 1, told Vedomosti about this.

The discussion of QR codes took place in the department with the participation of representatives of the aviation industry – this was confirmed by two interlocutors.

“The adjusted position of the Ministry of Transport will be presented on December 7 at a meeting with deputies in the State Duma’s transport committee chaired by Yevgeny Moskvichev,” one of the sources said. The chief of staff of the committee, Irakli Aslamazov, confirmed to the publication that a meeting to discuss the draft law is indeed scheduled for this date.

If a passenger does not have a vaccination certificate registered on the State Service website after buying an air ticket, the airline will send him a notification about the need to obtain such a certificate, Vedomosti’s interlocutors said. Only if there is a QR code, the carrier will be able to check-in a passenger for the flight (as a rule, check-in with Russian carriers starts one day before departure). If the certificate by this time does not appear on the “State Services”, the airline will terminate the contract of carriage and within 30 days will have to return the full cost of the ticket.

“Passengers usually buy tickets in advance when they are planning their summer vacation. It so happened that many have not yet been vaccinated, but will be able to do this before the actual flight. <…> Of course, there will still be controversial situations with codes, but this decision is a significant step forward. In any case, it is now important for the government to plan expenses for supporting airlines so that we do not lose them after the pandemic, ”says Ilya Zotov, head of the All-Russian Association of Passengers.

At the meeting, the Ministry of Transport confirmed plans to compensate airlines for losses from a potential decrease in passenger traffic after the introduction of the check. As Vedomosti previously reported, the ministry asked the Ministry of Finance to provide the industry in December in the form of compensation for 8.09 billion rubles: 7.03 billion rubles. – airlines and 1.06 billion rubles. – airports.

At the same time, the interlocutors of “Vedomosti” did not explain how the verification of certificates from Russians who do not have a profile on “State Services” will be carried out. As of December 30, 2020, 126 million users were registered on “State Services”, at the end of May – 135 million (there is no later data).

As a reminder, bills on mandatory verification of QR codes in public places and on air and rail transport were submitted to the State Duma on November 12. Mandatory check of codes in public catering will begin on February 1, 2022, the government will announce the date of introduction of checks on transport later. A heated discussion of the federal “Law on QR codes” in the Legislative Assembly of the Primorsky Territory did not lead the deputies to a common opinion, but it was supported by a majority of votes.

Note that in October and November, the Primorsky Territory government issued a number of resolutions regulating the checks of QR codes in the region. Visitors are required to present certificates in cafes, theaters, museums, cinemas and sports complexes. And food courts, children’s and entertainment centers in the shopping center should be closed. Since November 9, the QR code system has been expanded to include non-food stores in shopping centers, hotels, beauty salons and saunas. And from November 30, checks should be carried out in all non-food stores (not only on the territory of shopping centers).