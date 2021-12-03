the most stylish looks from the InStyle Awards ceremony

Elle Fanning’s outfit with a huge chain as a bodice has already been named the most impressive.

The day before in Los Angeles, the Getty Center hosted the sixth InStyle Awards ceremony, which traditionally awards the most stylish and talented celebrities who have contributed to fashion, the beauty industry and pop culture. And the most stylish and famous people gathered for the event. Writes about this Grazia Magazine.

Last year, the ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so this year celebrities “broke away” in two years at once, choosing the most original outfits for the red carpet. The most unusual and original outfit was shown by the star of the TV series “The Great” Elle Fanning.



Elle Fanning at Balmain [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman at Armani Prive [+–] Photo: Getty Images

She chose a set from Balmain, consisting of a massive gold chain with rhinestones and a narrow black skirt.



Reese Witherspoon in Michael Kors [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Kate Hudson in Michael Kors [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman wore a purple Armani Prive outfit, Reese Witherspoon opted for a navy Michael Kors dress, as did Kate Hudson, who opted for a sequin-embroidered long dress and coat set.



Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Cindy Crawford wore a Missoni jersey dress, and her daughter Kaia Gerber wore an Alexander McQueen rhinestone-and-feather dress.

But the main title “Icon of the Year” was given to actress Melissa McCarthy, the star of the films “Cops in Skirts” and “Spy”. The Original prize went to gymnast Simone Biles. Michael Kors was named Best Designer and stylist Jason Bolden received the Voice of Style award.

InStyle Awards ceremony [+–]

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Cindy Crawford with her daughter Kaia Gerber and many others also attended the ceremony.

“At InStyle, we celebrate the brilliant, creative and stylish voices that propel culture forward,” said InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown.