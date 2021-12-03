The operation that did not allow the Nazis to seize Moscow in 1941 has been declassified

For the first time, the details of a secret operation by Soviet engineers became known, which prevented the Nazi troops from breaking through to Moscow in 1941. This archive has been declassified by the Ministry of Defense and published in the new multimedia historical and educational section of the portal “Great turn near Moscow. Dedicated to the immortal feat of the defenders of the capital.”

The essence of the operation was to create an artificial and insurmountable water barrier for enemy equipment. The inability to quickly transfer forces became one of the main factors in the failure of the German offensive on Moscow.

The engineers of the military field construction and hydraulic engineering of the Moscow-Volga canal worked on the flooding of the vast territory. By directing the streams of water to the right places, they were able to flood the valleys of the Yakhroma and Sestra rivers. Stakes were frozen into the ice formed in these areas.

Recall that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the battle for Moscow in the Great Patriotic War. It was marked by the first defeat of the fascist troops and created the preconditions for a radical change in the course of the war.