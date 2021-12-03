The operation that did not allow the Nazis to seize Moscow in 1941 has been declassified

The essence of the operation was to create an artificial and insurmountable water barrier for enemy equipment. The inability to quickly transfer forces became one of the main factors in the failure of the German offensive on Moscow.
The engineers of the military field construction and hydraulic engineering of the Moscow-Volga canal worked on the flooding of the vast territory. By directing the streams of water to the right places, they were able to flood the valleys of the Yakhroma and Sestra rivers. Stakes were frozen into the ice formed in these areas.
Recall that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the battle for Moscow in the Great Patriotic War. It was marked by the first defeat of the fascist troops and created the preconditions for a radical change in the course of the war.
Explanatory note dated November 30, 1941 to the counter-offensive plan near Moscow. Click to view. Photo: www.moscow80years.mil.ru