The prime minister of Belarus commented on the new sanctions against the republic

MINSK, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The list of Belarusian enterprises that fell under Western sanctions is perplexing about the professionalism of those who prepared them, said Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko. I would have such embassies, if embassies do it (as a rule, embassies do it), I would have kicked them out long ago for their incompetence, I am telling you as a former diplomat, “he told reporters. The video was published in the Telegram-channel “Pool of the First.” that are controlled by the regime. They even prescribed criteria – where the state has 50%. But in this package there are enterprises in which the state has a much smaller share, the rest of the share is owned by members of the labor collective. So how does this follow the criteria? Where is the professionalism? You don’t even know how to introduce sanctions correctly, “Golovchenko noted. The EU on Thursday adopted a new package of sanctions against Belarus, it includes Belavia. In total, the new list includes 17 individuals (mostly judges and officers of the border services of Belarus), and also 11. Now the total number of persons involved in the anti-Belarusian sanctions of the European Union has increased to 183 individuals and 26 organizations.Relations of Belarus with Western countries deteriorated sharply after the presidential elections in the republic, which were held in August 2020, in which Alexander Lukashenko won for the sixth time. there were unauthorized mass opposition protests, which, among other things, were suppressed by law enforcement officers with the help of special equipment and special means. The KGB of Belarus said on February 11 that the manifestations of protests had practically disappeared. The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly stated that the protest actions in the country are coordinated from abroad. accused the West of direct interference in the situation in the republic, noted that the riots are directing the United States, and the Europeans are “playing along.” The European Union, Great Britain, USA, Canada and a number of other countries gradually introduced sanctions against Belarusian officials, as well as enterprises, accusing Minsk of election violations and human rights violations.

