The private jet on which actress Jennifer Lawrence was flying has an engine failure

Jennifer Lawrence remembered how she almost died in a plane crash. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence graces the cover of the new issue of Vanity Fair magazine. In an interview with the publication, the 31-year-old actress recalled how she almost died in a plane crash. In 2017, Jennifer flew with her brothers in a private jet from her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, to New York. Suddenly, one of the two engines on the plane failed. The pressure in the cabin dropped sharply. The actress admitted: she was sure that she would not survive, and already imagined what would happen next.

“My skeleton is all that’s left on the seat. We were all going to die. I started sending small mental voice messages to my family: “I have had a great life, I am so sorry it happened this way.”

Seeing the runway filled with emergency services, the actress began to pray.

“I thought,“ Oh my God, maybe we can survive this? I will have burns, it will hurt, but maybe we will survive, – said the star.

The plane landed safely, but the actress had yet another test. She had to change to another liner in order to still fly to New York. According to Lawrence, she was able to get on board only by taking a sedative pill and drinking it with alcohol. After all that happened, the actress now suffers from aerophobia and is afraid of flying.

“It made me much weaker. Flying is awful and I have to do it all the time, ”says Lawrence.

The actress has graced the cover of the new issue of Vanity Fair magazine. Photo: Instagram.

The Hunger Games star is now expecting her first child from her husband, art gallery director Cook Maroni. The other day she presented her new work in the company of a partner on the set – Leonardo DiCaprio. The actors played together in the Netflix comedy project Don’t Look Up. Jennifer came to the preview picture with a noticeably rounded tummy. At the same time, the expectant mother looked great: she dressed up in a mini dress and high-heeled sandals.

Netflix’s Don’t Look Up Project will hit streaming on December 24th. The comedy boasts a truly stellar cast. In addition to Lawrence and DiCaprio, it stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothy Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Ariana Grande.