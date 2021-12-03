https://ria.ru/20211203/dmitriev-1762103624.html

The prosecutor’s office requested 15 years in prison for the historian Dmitriev

2021-12-03T19: 53

incidents

Republic of Karelia

memorial

European court

Petrozavodsk City Court

Yuri Dmitriev

Russia

S.-PETERSBURG, December 3 – RIA Novosti. The state prosecutor in the Petrozavodsk City Court asked to increase the term for the head of the Memorial scientific and information center * and the historian Yuri Dmitriev, who was sentenced to 13 years under the article on sexual abuse of an underage adopted daughter, to 15 years of strict regime, the defendant’s lawyer Roman Masalev told RIA Novosti “Representatives of the prosecutor’s office found Dmitriev guilty and add two years. In total, 15 years together with the previous verdict,” Masalaev said. RIA Novosti does not have a comment from the prosecutor’s office. On July 22, 2020, the Petrozavodsk City Court sentenced Dmitriev to 3.5 years of imprisonment in a maximum security colony; he was found guilty of sexual abuse of his adopted daughter. at that time it was less e 14 years old. At the same time, the court found Dmitriev not guilty of making pornography and possession of weapons due to the absence of the above-mentioned crimes in his actions. In September 2020, the Supreme Court of Karelia increased Dmitriev’s sentence to 13 years in a strict regime colony under the article on sexual abuse of an underage adopted daughter, sent the case under other charges to the Petrozavodsk City Court for review. As the investigation proved, from 2008 to 2015 Dmitriev repeatedly photographed a minor adopted daughter born in 2005, and also committed violent acts against her from 2012 to 2016. A part of unregistered firearms was also found at his home. In mid-February, following a lengthy trial, the Third Cassation Court upheld the Supreme Court’s verdict. In March Dmitriev filed a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights. * “Memorial” – an organization that acts as a foreign agent

Republic of Karelia

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

