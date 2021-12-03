https://ria.ru/20211202/rozhdestvo-1761874962.html

The Russian Orthodox Church was perplexed by the call of the European Commission not to mention Christmas

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. The document of the European Commission, which recommended avoiding the word “Christmas”, is “one of the last alarm calls” for Christians, says Vladimir Legoida, chairman of the Synodal Department for Church Relations with Society and the Media of the Moscow Patriarchate. The European Commission published internal recommendations for officials at the end of October. by offering to abandon words that can offend people of different faiths, cultures, genders, sexual orientations. Among these words was “Christmas”. According to Politico, the EC was criticized for this document and withdrew it on November 30. “Not everyone celebrates Christian holidays, and not all Christians celebrate them on the same dates. traditions and calendars, “the document says. The word “holidays” is suggested instead. Although, what exactly prevents from calling Christmas – Christmas, Hanukkah – Hanukkah, and so on – is not clear. It is also recommended in the document to use in examples and narratives not only Christian names, but also names typical of representatives of other religions, “Legoida wrote on his Telegram channel. He noted that the document was followed by” a very critical reaction from the Vatican “and” the authors They decided to “back out.” “Despite the revocation of the document (although we still need to see how exactly it will be“ finalized ”), the trend remains quite clear. The course of eradicating even references to Christ and Christianity was not taken in Western countries yesterday. Perhaps the aforementioned document of the European Commission is one of the last alarm calls for Christians, who still make up a significant part of the inhabitants of the European continent, “the representative of the Russian Orthodox Church concluded.

