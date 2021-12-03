https://ria.ru/20211203/zaschita-1761960566.html
The USA named the main weapon for the confrontation with Russia
The United States named the main weapon for confrontation with Russia – RIA Novosti, 12/03/2021
The USA named the main weapon for the confrontation with Russia
To contain Russia and China, the US Air Force needs a new generation of precision-guided munitions, writes FlightGlobal, citing the Mitchell Institute. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
2021-12-03T10: 14
2021-12-03T10: 14
2021-12-03T11: 35
security
USA
China
us air force
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155889/18/1558891883_0:54:1024:630_1920x0_80_0_0_4c6c9526071ac8a1482246cbe0d6c3a6.jpg
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. To contain Russia and China, the US Air Force needs a new generation of high-precision ammunition, writes the FlightGlobal portal, citing the Mitchell Institute. According to the department, Joint Direct Attack Munition systems designed to convert free-fall bombs into all-weather guided munitions have long demonstrated their effectiveness. But now they have ceased to compete with modern models. In addition, the use of aircraft without stealth technology in the war with Russia and China can be dangerous, since after the depletion of AGM-158 JASSM missiles, they will be virtually useless. retired Mark Ganzinger believes that in the current conditions it is necessary to rely on cruise missiles with a range of 92 to 463 kilometers, which will allow attack aircraft not to enter the target’s engagement zone. According to the expert, aircraft such as a promising strategic bomber should play and the new generation B-21, which is adapted to pursue well-protected and highly mobile targets.
https://ria.ru/20211123/shoygu-1760383305.html
USA
China
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155889/18/1558891883_264:162:958:683_1920x0_80_0_0_fd2d93e4f63569cba0526f75d07d1121.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
security, united states, china, united states air force, russia
The USA named the main weapon for the confrontation with Russia
According to the department, systems such as the Joint Direct Attack Munition, designed to convert free-fall bombs into all-weather corrected ammunition, have demonstrated their effectiveness for a long time, but now they have ceased to compete with modern models.
In addition, the use of aircraft without stealth technologies in the war with Russia and China can be dangerous, since after the depletion of stocks of AGM-158 JASSM missiles, they will be virtually useless.
Mark Ganzinger, an analyst at the Mitchell Institute and retired US Air Force Colonel Mark Ganzinger, believes that under the current conditions, it is necessary to rely on cruise missiles with a range of 92 to 463 kilometers, which will allow attack aircraft not to enter the target area.
A key role, according to the expert, should be played by aircraft such as the promising new generation B-21 strategic bomber, which is adapted to pursue well-protected and highly mobile targets.
November 23, 17:05
The United States has worked out the scenario of using nuclear weapons against Russia