The USA named the main weapon for the confrontation with Russia

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. To contain Russia and China, the US Air Force needs a new generation of high-precision ammunition, writes the FlightGlobal portal, citing the Mitchell Institute. According to the department, Joint Direct Attack Munition systems designed to convert free-fall bombs into all-weather guided munitions have long demonstrated their effectiveness. But now they have ceased to compete with modern models. In addition, the use of aircraft without stealth technology in the war with Russia and China can be dangerous, since after the depletion of AGM-158 JASSM missiles, they will be virtually useless. retired Mark Ganzinger believes that in the current conditions it is necessary to rely on cruise missiles with a range of 92 to 463 kilometers, which will allow attack aircraft not to enter the target’s engagement zone. According to the expert, aircraft such as a promising strategic bomber should play and the new generation B-21, which is adapted to pursue well-protected and highly mobile targets.

