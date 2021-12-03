They tried to get to the president – Picture of the day – Kommersant

Today, members of the presidential Human Rights Council (HRC) will complete their inspection of Russian colonies, after which they will start preparing a report on the violations identified. As it became known to “Kommersant”, it will be about violence against prisoners, extortion of money and coercion to frank confessions. The report will be presented to the leadership of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova and Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, and the conclusions will be presented to President Vladimir Putin. The head of the HRC Valery Fadeev hopes that his colleagues will have time to prepare “systemic solutions” to the problem of torture in colonies. Among the proposals, Kommersant found out, there are already increases in the salaries of FSIN employees and their qualifications, as well as the “inevitability of punishment” for those of them who use torture.

HRC members began checking the colonies in mid-November, after the Gulagu.net project began publishing videos of prisoners being tortured in the Saratov region. In addition to this region, council members Igor Kalyapin, Eva Merkacheva and Andrei Babushkin visited correctional institutions in Mordovia and the Kirov region. As the HRC explained, judging by the prisoners’ reports, these are the most “problematic” territories from the point of view of torture.

The result of the work should be a report – and proposals for changing the situation, the approval of which the HRC members want to receive from President Vladimir Putin at the annual meeting.

It will be recalled that it is scheduled for December 9th.

“The checks are chaotic, in one day we visited several institutions, it is difficult to collect detailed information in this mode,” Igor Kalyapin told Kommersant. “However, this is enough to record systemic violence, bullying, threats of sexual violence.”

In each region, HRC members held meetings with regional departments of the Federal Penitentiary Service and POC members.

“In Mordovia, we met understanding, the readiness of the heads of the Federal Penitentiary Service to work. And in Kirov, for example, the situation is exactly the opposite. There we were told that we “will not prove anything” (meaning the facts of torture. – “B”), and members of the POC generally accused Andrei Babushkin of coming up with the results of checking IK-6, Igor Kalyapin said. And now we receive information that people who spoke to us are beaten after our departure. “

Kommersant has repeatedly reported on the complaints of prisoners from the Kirov IK-6. Three weeks ago, prisoners were able to tell reporters again about “rats sewn into mattresses”, torture with electric shocks, drowning in water tanks and rape. Such messages were received, among other things, by the deputy of the Kirov Legislative Assembly Sergei Mamaev (Communist Party of the Russian Federation). He told Kommersant that he “immediately sent applications to the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor’s Office,” and stressed that he did not agree with the position of the local POC that there were no violations of prisoners’ rights.

Nevertheless, the POC of the Kirov region insists that the reports of torture do not correspond to reality.

The chairman of the supervisory commission Vladimir Putintsev (priest, rector of the Trinity Church of Kirov) rudely refused to give a comment to the Kommersant correspondent – and recommended to study the information on the POC website.

“No facts of torture or ill-treatment of convicts were revealed on the day of the visit,” the commission’s website says about a joint inspection of colonies (including IK-6) by members of the POC and HRC.

The Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia also denies torture in IK-6. At the same time, the department told Kommersant that new reports of bullying – “received during the visit of the HRC members” – were registered and “transferred to the investigating authorities for making a procedural decision.”

In the regional tuberculosis hospital of the Federal Penitentiary Service No. 1 in Saratov (from where the Gulagu.net project published the first videos of torture), prisoners were “stuffed into a travel bag and left for a day or three,” Eva Merkacheva said on Thursday. Also, people were “slowly poured three buckets of water onto their faces” – in the process the person “choked, said goodbye to life several times during the execution”. The head of the HRC commission for the development of the penitentiary system, Andrei Babushkin, previously told Interfax that several dozen respondents “spoke about the numerous tortures and abuse” that had happened earlier. However, now, according to Mr. Babushkin, the torture has stopped: “activists” (meaning those prisoners who tortured others. – “B”) were transferred to a pre-trial detention center, criminal cases were initiated against several of them. 18 employees of the colony were dismissed, some of them are under criminal prosecution. The former chief of OTB-1 Pavel Gatsenko and the ex-head of the security department of OTB-1 Sergey Maltsev were taken into custody, they were charged with “organizing or leading group violent actions of a sexual nature” (part 3 of Art. 33, item “a” Part 2 of Art. 132 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

Before the arrival of the HRC members to Saratov, the Gulagu.net project reported that 83 people were taken out of OTB-1, who were going to talk about the torture. However, Andrei Babushkin said that it was a “planned transfer” to other institutions: “Nobody hid anyone from us. Everyone we wanted to talk to was here. “

Human rights activists name extortion as the main reason for torture in colonies. As a rule, money is extorted by “activists” – for example, so that the prisoner has to advance the preparation of medical documents; this money is shared with the leadership of the colonies. Violence also occurs to “prevent complaints” or to confess. To solve the problem of extortion, according to Eva Merkacheva, partly it is possible to increase the level of salaries for employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service and the introduction of higher education requirements for hiring. “The junior inspector of the Federal Penitentiary Service comes to a salary of 10 thousand rubles, of course, this is not enough,” she said. “However, confessions of crimes that people did not commit are more and more difficult. As long as the investigation and the courts accept the confessions knocked out under torture, the situation cannot be changed. A man has six months left to sit – and he suddenly takes the blame for three more crimes. And all – the investigation and the court – do not pay attention to it. Every investigator and judge must show these videos so that they can see all the pain, blood and mops. “

According to Igor Kalyapin, the deputies of the regional legislative assemblies “must and can” intervene in the situation, “who have the authority to carry out inspections of colonies and initiate the intervention of the prosecutor’s office, to interact with the PMC”. At the same time, all human rights activists agree on the need to “clean up” the colonies and introduce “the inevitability of punishment.” At the moment, HRC members state that many of the tortured prisoners either evade responsibility, or (although they receive punishment) quickly leave the colonies on parole due to the positive characteristics of the administration.

The HRC has less than a week to present “systemic solutions” to the problem of torture to the president, said the head of the council, Valery Fadeev, to Kommersant.

He hopes that his colleagues will be in time for the traditional meeting between Vladimir Putin and the HRC members. Whether the new head of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia will participate in the preparation of proposals to the president (Arkady Gostev was appointed on November 25), the department could not explain.

Maria Starikova; Irina Alexandrova, Kirov; Sergey Petunin, Saratov