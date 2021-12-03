THR: J.K. Rowling was not invited to HBO Max’s Harry Potter special due to transphobia allegations

British writer J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series, will not appear in the HBO Max Special, which will be released to mark the 20th anniversary of the book-based film franchise. This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, the writer might not have been invited to the shooting because of her statements about transgender people and the potential dangers that may be associated with their support. However, archival footage of Rowling in the episode will still be shown.

The project will focus on the creation of Harry Potter films, not books, THR sources noted. Therefore, in the center of the show will be actors from the franchise and members of the crew, among them will be Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Green, Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch.

The special will air on HBO Max on January 1st. In addition to him, HBO Max will release some kind of game show based on “Harry Potter”. The company is also working on a series set in Rowling’s universe.

The first film about the adventures of the wizard Harry Potter – “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” – was released in 2001. And the novel of the same name was published four years earlier. Its author, J.K. Rowling, has written six more books about the Boy-Who-Lived.

In recent years, the writer, who has become an idol for many fans of “Harry Potter”, has repeatedly been accused of transphobia. It all started when Rowling tweeted that any menstruating person is a woman and criticized the “gender erasure.”

LGBTQ human rights organization GLAAD responded by saying that the writer “deliberately distorts facts about gender identity and people who are transgender.” Rowling’s words did not like the stars of films based on her books – Emma Watson, Eddie Redmayne and Daniel Radcliffe.

The latter even admitted that he would agree to return to the role of Harry Potter only if the writer did not take part in the film adaptation. However, there were those who stood up for Rowling, among them was the performer of the role of Voldemort, Rafe Fiennes.

Afisha Daily wrote about how Rowling herself explained her position and why she called herself a defender of LGBTQ people and women. We also talked about other scandals in which the writer found herself.